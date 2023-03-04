Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: How To Watch WPL 2023 On TV And Online

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 is all set to begin with a match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on Saturday. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled to take place before the start of the match in Mumbai. Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Punjabi singer AP Dhillon will perform at the event.

Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match being held?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians is scheduled to be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians is slated to begin at 8:00 PM IST on Saturday, March 4.

How to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 can tune in to the Sports 18 network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India can visit the JioCinema app or website. The streaming will be free to watch for everyone.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in Australia?

For fans in Australia, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Fox Sports.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the US?

For fans in the United States, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Willow TV.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Sabbineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, Hurley Gala/Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi/Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav/Saika Ishaque.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Full squads

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney (wk/c), Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.

Image: Instagram/GujaratGiants/Mumbai Indians