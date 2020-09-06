IPL 2020: Mustafizur Rahman To Miss Tournament As BCB Denies NOC To Speedster; Here's Why

Bangladesh's fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been denied a No-Objection Certificate by the BCB for participating in the IPL 2020. As per a report, the speedster was approached by multiple franchisees to join their squads due to several players opting out of the tournament in UAE. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has not allowed Rahman to join IPL 2020 owing to the team's national tour to Sri Lanka in October.

“There was an offer from the IPL but since we have a tour coming up, we didn’t give him the NOC. He is an important cricketer for us and this upcoming series is also important,” ESPNCricinfo quoted BCB director Akram Khan.

Rahman made his debut in the IPL in 2016 after he was drafted by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The speedster soon grabbed attention with his stellar performances as he bagged 17 wickets leading the franchise to its first-ever title win. However, in January 2018, he played for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians but did not make an appearance in the 2019 IPL edition.

IPL 2020 schedule announced

With just two weeks to go for the IPL 2020, the schedule for the 13th edition of the tournament has been announced. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

The scheduled 56 league matches will go on until November 4, post which the top four teams on the table, will qualify for the playoffs. The first qualifier is set to be played on November 5, while the eliminator will be played on November 6. The second qualifier will be played on November 8 while the prestigious finale is set for November 8.