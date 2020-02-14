MWR Vs RAN Dream11 Pro50 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Mid West Rhinos will face the Rangers in the 12th match of the Pro50 Championship 2019/2020. The match will be played at Harare Sports Club on Friday, February 14 at 1:00 PM IST. Peter Moor will captain the Mid West Rhinos and Clive Chitumba will lead the Rangers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

MWR vs RAN Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Mid West Rhinos:

Peter Moor (captain), Nyasha Mayavo (wicketkeeper), Trevor Chibvongodze, Cephas Zhuwao, Tarisai Musakanda, Remembrance Nyathi, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tafara Chingwara, and Prince Masvaure.

Rangers:

Clive Chitumba (captain), Clive Imbayago (wicketkeeper), Brian Mudzinganyama, Tanunnurwa Makoni, Brendan Taylor, John Campbell, Marshal Takodza, Daniel Zvidzai, Manson Chikowero, Charlton Tshuma, Kudakwashe Macheka, Alvin Chiradza, and Davis Murwendo.

MWR vs RAN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Nyasha Mayavo

Batsmen: Prince Masvaure, Peter Moor, Marshal Takodza, Brendan Taylor

All-Rounders: Neville Madziva (vice-captain), Trevor Chibvongodze, Clive Chitumba

Bowlers: Carl Mumba (captain), Tendai Chisoro, Kudakwashe Macheke

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

MWR vs RAN Dream11 prediction and form guide

The Rangers are currently fifth on the points table with no wins in their first three games. Their last game was against the Mashonaland Eagles and their opponents won by 111 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Marshal Takodza and Daniel Zvidzai. Their best bowlers in the game were Charlton Tshuma and Kudakwashe Macheke.

The Mid West Rhinos are currently third on the points table with no wins in their first three games as well. Their last game was against the Matabeleland Tuskers and their opponents won by 49 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Neville Madziva and Brandon Mavuta. Their best bowlers were Neville Madziva and Carl Mumba.

The Rangers are the favourites to win this match.

