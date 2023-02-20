Following his exemplary show in the India vs Australia second Test match in Delhi, star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram handle to post an intriguing story for his followers. Jadeja took a screenshot of his handle and posted it on the stories saying he is following Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon for 24 hours only. The Instagram story left the cricketing fans wondering the reason behind the same.

Reacting to Jadeja’s story, a Twitter user revealed that Lyon complained to Jadeja about not following him back during the first innings of the match. It is pertinent to mention that the 34-year-old Indian all-rounder has over five million followers on Instagram, while the Aussie spinner is the only person he followed back. “Following my friend @nath.lyon421 for 24 hours,” Jadeja captioned his story with some laughter emojis.

Interestingly, Lyon shared the story back on his handle. On Sunday, Jadeja displayed his incredible talent yet again and returned with a seven-wicket haul from Australia’s second batting innings. He grabbed his second Player of the Match award of the series and has already contributed with 17 wickets in just two games.

Ravindra Jadeja stamps his authority over the Aussies

In the first innings of the second Test, Jadeja took three wickets and completed the milestone of taking 250 Test wickets and scoring over 2500 runs in Test cricket for India. However, his 7/42 in the second innings was his best performance so far in Test cricket. These are the third-best bowling figures for an Indian in a Test match against Australia in India.

This comes after the left-handed spinner remained on the sidelines of the team for over five months. The cricketer suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 and was ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He then underwent a successful surgery, before completing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

He returned to the cricketing field during Saurashtra’s Ranji Tropy 2022-23 match against Tamil Nadu and registered a seven-wicket haul. The cricketer already seems to be in line to end the Border - Gavaskar Trophy 2023 as the most impressive player. The third Test between India and Australia will begin at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1 onwards.