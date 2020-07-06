NAC Vs STT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Nacka CC will take on Stockholm Tigers in the first match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Monday, July 6 at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction, FDF vs VFB Dream11 team and FDF vs VFB Dream11 top picks.

NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction: About ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka

The ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka will feature10 teams fighting for the glory. These 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each and a total of 20 matches will be played in the league stage. The first of it will be played between Nacka CC and Stockholm Tigers. Both the sides will be keen to start the tournament with a victory.

NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NAC vs STT Dream11 game

NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction: NAC vs STT Dream11 squad: NAC

Rashid Khan, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Zabi Zahid, Abdul Hakeem, Azam Momand, Khalid Azizi, Syed Ahmad. Shakil Jalali, Oman Zazai, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan.

NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction: NAC vs STT Dream11 squad: STT

Arif Hossain, Rashedul Islam, Faruk Ahmed, Kawser Ahmed, Hafizur Rahman, Rizvi Hoque, Akash Islam, Asif Ferdous, Humayun Kabir (WK)/Tanin Ahmed (WK), Sayem Chowdhury, Rudro Karim. Tanin Ahmed/Humayun Kabir, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Bappy Chowdhury, Shahawazur Rahman

NAC vs STT Dream11 top picks

Here's our NAC vs STT Dream11 top picks for the NAC vs STT Dream11 team -

Samiullah Rahmani

Arif Hossain

Sohail Zahid

Zabi Zahid

NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XIs for NAC vs STT Dream11 team

NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction: NAC vs STT Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: NAC

Rashid Khan, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem.

NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction: NAC vs STT Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: STT

Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury.

NAC vs STT Dream11 team

NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction

As per our NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction, NAC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction, NAC vs STT Dream11 top picks and NAC vs STT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NAC vs STT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)