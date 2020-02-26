NAM Vs IR A Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And 1st ODI Match Preview

Ireland A will face Namibia in the first ODI of the Ireland Tour of South Africa 2020 at Irene Villagers on Sunday. The NAM vs IR A live match will be first of the two matches to be played in the series. Here is all you need to know about NAM vs IR A live score, NAM vs IR A head to head and other details ahead of the NAM vs IR A live match.

NAM vs IR A live telecast in India

There is no NAM vs IR A live telecast in India for the NAM vs IR A 1st ODI.

NAM vs IR A 1st ODI: NAM vs IR A live score

The NAM vs IR A live score for the 1st ODI can be viewed on Cricket Ireland's official Twitter handle starting 1.30 PM IST. The page shares regular score updates, pictures, and happenings from NAM vs IR A live match. All NAM vs IR A live score and match updates can be viewed on ICC's official website as well.

🎙️: INTERVIEWS



Ireland Wolves' all-rounder Shane Getkate talks cricket life, while Head Coach Pete Johnston gives a squad update ahead of the 50-over series against Namibia.



➡️ Read the story: https://t.co/Wg8OG15hCM#BackingGreen #GoWolves ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/Tu4bnjhCRn — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) February 25, 2020

NAM vs IR A live match: NAM vs IR A head to head - Pitch and weather report

The Irene Villagers Cricket Ground in Pretoria is used for unofficial and List A matches and has a pitch that supports batsmen well. In the matches that have been documented well, it can be observed that the team batting first is usually able to pull off a victory. According to AccuWeather, Pretoria will see a high temperature of 30 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 16 degrees Celcius. There is a very small chance of rain making the NAM vs IR A head to head a huge possibility on Wednesday.

NAM vs IR A live score: NAM vs IR A live match preview

Ireland A's last match was against Zimbabwe and they won by 27 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Harry Tector and Simi Singh. Their best bowlers were Barry McCarthy and Peter Chase.

Namibia's last match was against the United Arab Emirates and their opponents won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Gerhard Erasmus and JJ Smit. Their best bowlers in the game were Bernard Scholtz and JJ Smit.

Our NAM vs IR A live match prediction is that Ireland A will be the probable winners of this match. After the match, the teams will proceed to play one more match to complete the ODI series.

