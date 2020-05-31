Rashid Latif Reveals How Pakistani Players Had Tricked Rahul Dravid During A 1996 ODI

Rashid Latif has come forward and said he had told Rahul Dravid that he was not out during a Sharjah Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in 1996. It was a case of so near yet so far for India as they fell short by 33 runs despite an all-important 116-run partnership between Sanjay Manjrekar and wicket-keeper batsman Nayan Mongia. Rashid said that Dravid had to walk back to the pavilion because of the on-field umpire's error in judgment.

'He was not out': Rashid Latif



During his recent interaction on a YouTube show 'Caught Behind' , Latif went on to say that during their Sharjah Cup match, Rahul was dismissed in an unfortunate manner due to a caught behind appeal which indeed was not out. He then mentioned when the former Indian skipper was caught by him behind the wicket off Mushtaq Ahmed, and even though the batsman had not nicked the ball, there was a huge appeal from the Pakistani players especially the bowler himself that is Ahmed.



Recalling the incident, the former wicket-keeper batsman added that all of them had appealed along with the spinner as a result of which Rahul was given out. However, after the match, the 'Wall of Indian Cricket' asked the ex-stumper whether he was really out to which he replied by saying that he was not out and that Mushtaq has this habit of indulging in excessive appealing. 'Jammy' was dismissed for 3 off 5 deliveries as Indians found themselves in a spot of bother.

The Sharjah Cup 1996



Both teams were locking horns for the first time after their high-octane World Cup quarterfinal clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore where India had registered a famous win. However, it was Pakistan who had emerged victorious this time around. Pakistan were restricted to 271/5 in their 50 overs riding on captain Aamir Sohail's solid knock of a 105 after Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin had won the toss and elected to field first.



In reply, India lost the prized wicket of Sachin Tendulkar early and ended up losing half their side for 95. Nonetheless, a century-run sixth-wicket stand between Manjrekar (59) and Mongia (69) helped India sneak back into the contest. But, once the stand was broken, it was only a matter of time as the Pakistani bowlers ran through India's lower order as they were bundled out for 233.

