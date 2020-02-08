Nasir Jamshed's Wife Opens Up On Husband's Jail Sentence, Pens Heartfelt Letter

Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed has been convicted to 17 months of imprisonment for his part in the spot-fixing scandal in which he schemed to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Nasir Jamshed, who was arrested along with British nationals Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz, had originally denied involvement in a plan to encourage players to underperform deliberately in the PSL 2018 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Dubai.

As a result, Nasir Jamshed's wife Samara Afzal (who is a full-time doctor, part-time cricketer and cricket coach) was left heart-broken. She took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt letter. She confessed that Nasir Jamshed made a mistake and felt that other cricketers learn from this and shouldn’t take any shortcuts to success. Samara also wrote that Nasir Jamshed could’ve played County Cricket but he threw away a great opportunity.

PSL spot fixing: Nasir Jamshed's wife opens up on husband's imprisonment

Today is the most difficult day of my life as Nasir starts his custodial sentence & I figure out what to tell my 4 year old.. I’ve felt the need to write this in the hope that others learn from Nasirs mistakes & no one goes through the pain we have suffered in the last 3 years. pic.twitter.com/fgkkMiglgz — Dr Samara Afzal (@SamaraAfzal) February 7, 2020

Samara Afzal also hoped that no one goes through the pain and humiliation that the family had gone through over the last three years due to Nasir Jamshed’s actions.

Nasir Jamshed pleaded guilty in PSL spot-fixing scandal during a court hearing in Manchester last December. The scheme had been arranged by Anwar (36) and Mohammed Ijaz (34) who admitted to offering financial advantages to PSL players with the intention of persuading them to perform poorly.

