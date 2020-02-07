Shahid Afridi Makes A Blunder By Accidentally Revealing Captain Of Multan's PSL Franchise

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was an explosive batsman. He believed in attacking from the word go. It always seemed like he was in a hurry. The former cricketer attacked from the first ball irrespective of the format he was playing. It seems that he's like that off the field as well.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Super League removes Indian production partners IMG-Reliance ahead of PSL 2020

On Thursday, Shahid Afridi made a blunder and accidentally revealed that Shan Masood will be the captain of Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. While the other five franchises had confirmed their captains ahead of the upcoming season, there was some confusion over who would lead the Multan-based franchise. Putting all the speculations to rest, Shahid Afridi revealed that he won't be the captain.

The star all-rounder revealed the news on Twitter. It was a day before the franchise owner Ali Tareen was set to make the announcement himself.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians did not agree to PSL vs IPL match proposal: Islamabad United owner

PSL schedule: Shahid Afridi's reveals the name of Multan Sultans' new captain

As a player and mentor it makes me happy to see @MultanSultans believing in the local talent pool and giving #SultansKaKaptaan to @shani_official. Speaks well and is known for his fitness n discipline wishing him all the best for the #HBLPSLV trophy for us IA #JanoobKiPehchaan pic.twitter.com/0NtKlBRjvI — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 6, 2020

But minutes later, Ali Khan Tareen thanked Shahid Afridi for the revelation and added that they were going to to make the announcement about Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood on Friday.

ALSO READ | Abdul Razzaq brutally trolled by Twitterati after calling PSL better than IPL

Thank you Lala, but we were going to reveal the captain tomorrow. 😄 https://t.co/QOILGwTwmf — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) February 6, 2020

Shahid Afridi was quick to realise his blunder and ended the conversation with a witty reply.

PSL schedule: Shahid Afridi's witty reply

Oops! Couldn’t control my self as People were so anxious on who is #SultankaKaptaan so I thought it’s give them some relief 🤣 https://t.co/Sdv8uDMAvf — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans will look to put in a stellar performance under new captain Shan Masood. In the two seasons that they have played so far, the Multan-based team has finished at the fifth position on both occasions in the six-team competition.

ALSO READ | PSL mimics IPL with 'fan parks' debut in upcoming 2020 competition

IMAGE COURTESY: SHAHID AFRIDI INSTAGRAM