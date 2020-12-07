Natarajan Elated With 'first Series Win For India' After Team's Victory Against Australia

Fast bowler T Natarajan has come forward to express his happiness after Team India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with a spectacular six-wicket win at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday night riding on power-hitter Hardik Pandya's stellar cameo in the death overs. Meanwhile, this was also the Yorker specialist's maiden series win in Indian colours.

'Memorable and special': T Natarajan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 29-year-old had posted a few images of Sunday's contest where he can be seen celebrating with skipper Virat Kohli and the rest of the team-mates. 'Nattu' captioned the image as 'First series win for my country'.'Memorable and special'.

First series win for my country 💙

Meorable and special ☺️ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/18YBdW43cd — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) December 7, 2020

T Natarajan's performance in the ongoing T20I series

Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for India in the second match as he finished with figures of 2/20 from his four overs at an economy rate of 5 at a perfect batting surface at the SCG. The yorker specialist had left off from where he had finished in the last game in Canberra. The Tamil Nadu cricketer had finished his spell with figures of 3/30 from his four overs at an economy rate of 7.50 in that contest where India had registered 11-run win.

The Salem-based quickie now has five wickets from two games so far. He might get a chance to add more scalps to his tally if he features in Team India's Playing XI for the third and final T20I that will be played at the SCG on Tuesday.

READ: Kane Williamson Tied With Virat Kohli At No.2 In The Recent ICC Test Rankings For Batsmen

Can India register a clean sweep?

The Virat Kohli-led side would be hoping to register a clean sweep by winning Tuesday's dead rubber while the hosts would be looking to salvage pride by managing a consolation win.

In case Kohli & Co. do manage to win the contest, they will be whitewashing the Aussies in their own backyard for the second time after the 2015/16 season where the Men In Blue under the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni had whitewashed the Aussies 3-0. Kohli on the other had would be eager to equal his predecessor's record and find a name in history books by achieving this unique feat.

READ: R Ashwin IMITATES Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle In India's Warm Up Match

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.