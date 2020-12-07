R Ashwin IMITATES Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle In India's Warm Up Match

R Ashwin has emerged as one of India's most renowned workhorses when it comes to Test match cricket. Known to bowl long spells at a stretch, the bowler with all his variations is one of the most imposing spinners to face. He is currently a part of the India A side that is toiling hard against Australia A in a 3-day practice match at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney.

AUS A vs IND A live: R Ashwin bowls like Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle

The two teams have strived for supremacy in the first practice game, and it is turning out to be a closely fought battle. The Indian side faced a major setback after both their openers were dismissed without troubling the scorers, however, skipper Ajinkya Rahane's spectacular century brought the visitors back into the game. India eventually declared their innings after scoring 247 runs.

The Indian bowlers had the responsibility to bundle the Australian batting line-up. While the bowlers did manage to impress, Cameron Green's gritty hundred bailed the Australia A side out of trouble. R Ashwin was one of the most experienced players in the playing 11, and his overs were going to be extremely crucial. The bowler rose to the occasion and scalped two crucial wickets. But what caught the viewers' attention was Ashwin bowling with his cap on, just like how Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag have done in the past.

Have you ever seen a player bowling in a cap before? 👀 pic.twitter.com/VxfZ4dQkxN — ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2020

Despite India's disciplined bowling throughout the day, Australia A managed to attain a 39-run lead after the second day. R Ashwin bowled nineteen overs and dismissed Marcus Harris and Nic Maddinson. With only two wickets remaining, the Indian team will be keen to wrap things up quickly early on Day 3 as they look to bat for the second time.

AUS A vs IND A live: Australia A vs India A live streaming

Considering the buzz around the much-awaited Test series, and with both teams boasting of a star-studded line-up, the two three-day practice matches will also be broadcasted live. The Australia A vs India A live game will reportedly be made available for television audiences in India on DD Sports and DD National. Moreover, the Australia A vs India A live streaming will also be made available on cricket.com.au. For the AUS A vs IND A live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Cricket Australia and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

