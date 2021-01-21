Mohammad Hafeez Credits India's Domestic Cricket Structure After Test Series Win In Aus

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has lavished praise on Team India after their memorable Test series win against Australia recently. India, who had to field a second-string side in the fourth Test at the Gabba after most of their main players were unavailable due to injuries did the unthinkable as they defeated a full-strength Australia side in Brisbane to clinch the four-match series 2-1.

'Players are groomed properly': Mohammad Hafeez

"The (Indian) team was down in morale but the way they came back and won the series after an amazing recovery is great. As a fan of cricket, we really enjoyed that," Hafeez said in a media interaction, as posted by statistician Mazher Arshad on social media.

Meanwhile, the former Pakistan skipper also revealed the reason behind India's success Down Under and where Pak have failed to make it matter in red-ball cricket. Pakistan suffered a 2-0 whitewash in New Zealand earlier this month and they have not achieved anything exceptional in the longest format in the last few years as the Babar Azam-led side now languishes at the seventh position with 82 rating points in 23 matches whereas, their arch-rivals now occupy the second spot with 116 points from 32 games.

Comparing India's cricket system with Pakistan, the senior all-rounder mentioned that his country's domestic cricket system is not good enough to groom young and talented players into finished products.

"The reason why India came back from being bowled out for 36 and went on to win the series despite their captain not being available or so many players injured is because their new and young players are groomed properly into finished products. India's products play international cricket and in Pakistan's case, only the talent does. Unfortunately, we don't have a system which can make finished products which is now essential in modern-day cricket. That is why so many of our young players fail to succeed at the international level," the 2017 Champions Trophy winner said.

"We have to polish the talented youngsters and make them world-class players. In India, their domestic system ensures the talented players are groomed properly. But in Pakistan we don't go through that process," he added.

Hafeez talks about the importance of processing talent and how India won the series against Australia. pic.twitter.com/7H7VkM8iwG — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 20, 2021

