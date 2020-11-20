Nathan Lyon Names Indian Player To Watch Out For And It Is NOT Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli

The India vs Australia 2020 Test series has been making headlines in recent times, with members of the cricket fraternity expressing their excitement about the upcoming clash between two great teams. The Indian team had an outstanding outing last time out in 2018-19, winning the series 2-1 Down Under. Players from both sides have also talked about the key battles ahead of the series.

While Rohit Sharma’s first major foreign tour as Test opener and the unavailability of Virat Kohli post the first Test have garnered attention, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon believes it is another Indian batsman who will prove to be the most dangerous for the hosts.

Cheteshwar Pujara one of the biggest challenges: Lyon

Speaking during an online Q&A with NewsCorp readers on the HeraldSun website, Nathan Lyon talked about the challenge posed by Cheteshwar Pujara. Nathan Lyon explained that while everyone talks about Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara is a superstar in his own right. Comparing Pujara to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Nathan Lyon admitted that although the former isn’t as flashy as the duo, his record speaks for itself.

Best batting average in Tests in Australia (min: 10 inns):-



55.7 - Mohinder Amarnath

55.5 - Cheteshwar Pujara

55.4 - Virat Kohli

53.2 - Sachin Tendulkar

51.1 - Sunil Gavaskar — ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 (@ComeOn_Sports) November 18, 2020

Cheteshwar Pujara was a key member of the Test side that triumphed in Australia two years ago. Batting at No. 3, the batsman was able to spend a long time at the crease, with his patient approach frustrating the Australian bowlers. Addressing the same, Nathan Lyon said that Pujara is a talented batsman who can bat for long periods.

The batsman was also amongst the runs the last time he played in Australia, hitting three centuries as he scored 521 runs at an average of 74. While concluding, Nathan Lyon reiterated that Cheteshwar Pujara will be one of the biggest challenges for the Australian bowling attack in the upcoming series.

Cheteshwar "WALL" Pujara has a set a unique record batting against Australia last season.



He played a record 1258 balls and stood at the wicket for 28 odd hours during the series.



His indomitable thirst for runs is well known, hope the WALL stays intact this series too!!! pic.twitter.com/XeTcvYfaHb — Learnzonepluss@gmail.com (@learnzonepluss) November 17, 2020

This is not the first time Nathan Lyon has heaped praise on Cheteshwar Pujara. Earlier this year the off-spinner had talked about how the batsman flies under the radar a little bit due to his conventional style of batting. ESPN Cricinfo had quoted Lyon saying that Pujara is the “new wall” when it comes to Test cricket, referring to the popular nickname for former Indian star Rahul Dravid. The Australian had then conceded that while Pujara got the better of them last time out, the side will have new plans for the batsman this time.

🇮🇳 Cheteshwar Pujara is in Test preparation mode 🏏



How will he fare in the #AUSvIND series next month?



🎥 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/bJvhZUgbo3 — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2020

It will be interesting to see how the 32-year-old copes with the Australian bowling attack, having not played competitive cricket since March. The batsman has been practising rigorously ahead of the series, with the BCCI posting a video of him training in the nets. The first Test of the India vs Australia 2020 series will take place at the Adelaide Oval from December 17, 2020.

Image Credits: AP

