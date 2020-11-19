David Warner Gets Strange Apology From Wife Candice And It Is Due To Virat Kohli: Watch

Australia's star opening batsman, David Warner, shares an adorable relationship with his three daughters and wife Candice Warner. The same can be reflected in the cricketer's social media posts where the family is often seen having a fun time together. They often indulge in backyard cricket in Sydney and surprisingly one of Warner's daughters tries to play like Indian captain Virat Kohli, as she apparently is very fond of him.

David Warner is not his daughter's favourite cricketer?

Candice Warner, while speaking in an Australian radio show, revealed how the family plays backyard cricket together. She went on to reveal that while two of their daughters aspire to become like father David Warner, or Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch, the middle one is fascinated by Virat Kohli. Indi Rae, who is just 4 years old, wants to become like the Indian captain.

Candice revealed how Virat Kohli was indeed Indi Rae's favourite cricketer. Giving details about the fun family banter, she revealed how David Warner is equally competitive while playing with the kids, and sledging is also a part of their cricket routine. David Warner and Virat Kohli are often seen going hard at each other on the cricket ground but are believed to share a great camaraderie off-the-field.

David Warner daughters

The cricketer's daughters have also become social media stars and have gained immense popularity. He has three lovely daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose. They are a regular feature on the Australian cricketer's social media posts.

India vs Australia 2020 series

David Warner and Virat Kohli will next be seen in action in the much-anticipated India tour of Australia. The series will be India's first international assignment since the sport came to a standstill in the country due to COVID-19. The Indian team played a dominant brand of cricket in their previous visit to Australia.

David Warner was not a part of the tour due to the infamous 'Sandpapergate' incident. Both the players will be keen to put up a strong show for their respective sides in tje India vs Australia 2020 series.

The two teams will battle it out in a 3-match ODI and T20I series, followed by the iconic Border-Gavaskar Test series. India's campaign begins on November 27, where the two teams are scheduled to lock horns in the first ODI of the series. While David Warner is a part of the Australian squad for all the three formats, Virat Kohli will fly back to India after the 1st Test for the birth of his first child.

