Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Friday correctly predicted England opener Alex Hales' dismissal while commentating during the third and final T20I between the two sides. The incident occurred in the second over the game when Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were batting in the middle. Lyon said the ball is moving a bit and that if the bowlers can shape the ball away from the batters they may get a wicket off outside edge. Hales was dismissed for a duck off Josh Hazlewood's bowling in the second over of the innings.

WATCH: Nathan Lyon's eerily correct prediction

“Ball is moving a little bit. In fact, if they can shape the ball away and bring in the outside edge,” Lyon had said while calling the match for Fox Sports on Friday.

An excerpt from the match with Lyon's commentary is now going viral on social media. The video shows Lyon predicting Hales' wicket even before the ball was bowled. The video has been shared on the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia. The post has garnered more than 18,000 views since being uploaded a couple of hours ago. "The GOAT called it in commentary!" the caption of the post read.

Australia vs England

As far as the match is concerned, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first at Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra. Alex Hales and Dawid Malan are the only batters for England who have been dismissed in the first innings as of yet. Malan was sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins for 24 runs. England skipper Jos Buttler is still intact in the middle at a score of 38 off 32 balls with Ben Stokes on the other side.

The Three Lions scored 73/2 in 9.4 overs before rain forced umpires to halt the game. The match has already been reduced to 17 overs a side due to rain delay. The three-match T20I series between Australia and England began earlier this week. England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the contest and have clinched the series to their name. Australia will look to win the third and final T20I to take a consolation victory home ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au