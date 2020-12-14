Nathan Lyon Reveals Mitchell Starc's 'strategy' To Help Him Pick Up Wickets Against India

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Mitchell Starc has re-joined the Australian camp in time for the upcoming India vs Australia pink ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval. It appears that off-spinner Nathan Lyon is more excited upon the pacer's return than any other person in the side. While the two cricketers share a great on-field and off-field comradery with each other, Lyon recently interacted with cricket.com.au and revealed how Starc’s return would benefit him in bowling to a strong Indian batting line-up.
Nathan Lyon has a better track record against left-handed batsmen in Tests than he does while bowling to the right-handers. He said that he has been “working quite hard” on bowling to right-handers, since the entire Indian top-order composes of right-handed batsmen, including Test batting connoisseurs like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Nathan Lyon also added that since there are many right-hand batsmen in the world, bowling in the upcoming series will not be a new challenge for him.
The veteran Australian off-spinner is excited about Mitchell Starc’s return to the side, who opted out from the final T20Is against India due to family commitments. According to him, Starc will create the rough outside the right-handers’ off-stump with his left-arm bowling. Nathan Lyon revealed that he himself will be looking to exploit the rough and bowl with some unpredictable turn and bounce to the Indian batsmen.
Mitch's left foot: Why Lyon is welcoming Starc's return | @samuelfez https://t.co/GY0AskBJwg #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lDemOfLpCI— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2020
The David Warner injury has prompted the Australian team management to look for alternative opening options for the India vs Australia pink ball Test match. The cricketer sustained a groin injury during the third ODI against the Men in Blue. Ahead of the opening Test match, scheduled to commence from December 17 onwards, here is a look at the entire Australia squad for India Tests 2020.
