Indian Cricketers Welcome 2020 With Heartwarming Wishes For Fans

Cricket News

As the world stepped into the new decade, Indian cricketers sent out heartwarming wishes to their fans with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front

Indian

As the world stepped into the new decade, Indian cricketers sent out heartwarming wishes to their fans with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front. The Men in Blue have had a memorable decade, beginning from the World Cup win in 2011 to the Champions Trophy in 2017 to being the number one side across all formats, displaying pure dominance. The decade has seen the rise and fall of many Indian cricketers, with some legends bidding farewell to the game while youngsters padded up and warmed up to take over the reins. Apart from India's exit at the World Cup, Virat Kohli and co have had a great 2019, with the skipper shattering records at an insane rate. On New Year's eve, the cricketing fraternity extended warm wishes to their fans and welcomed 2020 with a bang. 

READ | MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle Amongst Top 5 Cricketers Likely To Retire In 2020

Cricketing fraternity welcomes 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | Teen Pacer Naseem Shah's Name Withdrawn From Pakistan's U-19 Squad By PCB 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ |  Hardik Pandya Makes It Official On New Years', Shares Pic With Girlfriend Nataša Stanković

 

READ |  New Zealand Look To Salvage Pride In Smoky Sydney Against A Confident Australia

