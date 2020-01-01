Indian Cricketers Welcome 2020 With Heartwarming Wishes For Fans

As the world stepped into the new decade, Indian cricketers sent out heartwarming wishes to their fans with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front. The Men in Blue have had a memorable decade, beginning from the World Cup win in 2011 to the Champions Trophy in 2017 to being the number one side across all formats, displaying pure dominance. The decade has seen the rise and fall of many Indian cricketers, with some legends bidding farewell to the game while youngsters padded up and warmed up to take over the reins. Apart from India's exit at the World Cup, Virat Kohli and co have had a great 2019, with the skipper shattering records at an insane rate. On New Year's eve, the cricketing fraternity extended warm wishes to their fans and welcomed 2020 with a bang.

READ | MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle Amongst Top 5 Cricketers Likely To Retire In 2020

Cricketing fraternity welcomes 2020

READ | Teen Pacer Naseem Shah's Name Withdrawn From Pakistan's U-19 Squad By PCB

May the New Year bring us happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a Joyous 2020!#2020NewYear pic.twitter.com/9Ta6XNvY5D — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

May the choicest blessings of Almighty God always bring peace and prosperity for you and your loved ones. Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous 2020.#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/BWba7zuyET — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2020

READ | Hardik Pandya Makes It Official On New Years', Shares Pic With Girlfriend Nataša Stanković

Be strong as you fight your way to success, the difficulty you face is nothing compared to the joy of success.Happy new year all my friends,fan’s,family love you all 👍 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/301MZ70uL3 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 1, 2020

The evergreen Dr Kalam had a vision for us by 2020, the 4 key areas look promising, while agriculture and food processing needs some serious devotion from each one of us. Let’s begin the new year with the great man in our hearts and self discipline in our heads.Happy 2020.🇮🇳🇮🇳👍🏻 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2019

Wish you all have a very happy HUMANATARIAN New Year... #NewYear2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 31, 2019

Don’t be too excited about this New Year stuff.only the calendar has changed.your spouse,job and targets remain the same..just a small reminder. Happy new year to you all 😜😜 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 31, 2019

Looking forward to 2020. To a year of peace, calm and togetherness. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 31, 2019

READ | New Zealand Look To Salvage Pride In Smoky Sydney Against A Confident Australia