Nathan Lyon Surpasses Proteas Legend To Become 9th Highest Wicket-taker In Test Cricket

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has surpassed South Africa's former pacer Dale Steyn to become the 9th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Lyon achieved the feat on Day 3 of the first Test match against West Indies in Perth. The 35-year-old equalled Steyn's record of 439 wickets after he dismissed Jason Holder in the 71st over of the West Indies innings. Lyon then went past Steyn as he picked the wicket of Kemar Roach in the 98th over to reach 440 wickets in the longest format.

Among active cricketers, only James Anderson (667), Stuart Broad (566), and Ravichandran Ashwin (442) are ahead of Lyon in the all-time highest wicket-takers list. Lyon picked up two wickets in the second innings of the ongoing Test match against West Indies. He needs two more wickets to go past Ravichandran Ashwin in the list of highest wicket-takers in Tests. Lyon will look to break Ashwin's record in the final innings of the match.

Meanwhile, Ashwin will also be in action in a few days as he is likely to play against Bangladesh in the Test match starting December 14. India are slated to play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh from December 14 to December 26. Ashwin is part of the 16-member squad that will travel to the neighbouring country for the red-ball series.

Australia vs West Indies

As far as the ongoing Test match between Australia and West Indies is concerned, the Pat Cummins-led side scored 598/4 before declaring its first innings. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne smashed a double-century each to their names, while Travis Head contributed with 99 off 95 balls. Usman Khawaja scored 65 off 149 balls while opening the batting for Australia.

The Kangaroos then bowled the West Indies out for 283 runs. Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored half-centuries for West Indies before being dismissed for 64 and 51 runs, respectively. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc picked up a three-wicket haul each, while Lyon scalped two wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green also picked up a wicket each under their belts.

