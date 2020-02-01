Navdeep Saini Prepares Fruit Smoothie For Manish Pandey, Here's What Pandey Had To Say

Navdeep Saini went on to reveal his superfood as he made fruit smoothie for Manish Pandey who is one of India's finest middle-overs batsmen in the game's shortest format ahead of the 5th and final T20I. Team India have already taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series after coming out on top in two consecutive super overs.

READ: Virat Kohli retains numero uno status, Rahane slips to 9th in ICC Test ranking for batsmen

READ: India fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20 against New Zealand

Navdeep Saini's superfood for Manish Pandey

''I am preparing a fruit smoothie which is very healthy. This includes two scoops of protein, one banana, and one apple, a little bit of dry fruits and water,'' said Navdeep Saini as he started with his preparations.

Meanwhile, Manish Pandey had also joined him and could not wait to taste the superfood. After tasting it, Pandey hugged Saini and said that it was one of the best smoothies that he has had and appreciated the young pacer for doing a good job.

The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Navdeep Saini reveals his superfood as he makes fruit smoothie for @im_manishpandey.💪😎

Watch to know how it turned out. pic.twitter.com/J9PKsLCjaB — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2020

Shardul Thakur's remarkable final over

Shardul Thakur was given the responsibility of defending seven runs in the final over. Even though he had conceded a boundary, he took two wickets as Mitchell Santner was run out of the final ball as the scores of both teams were tied at the regulation time.

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

READ: Sydney Cricket Ground to host bushfire relief match featuring Lara, Yuvraj Singh

READ: R Ashwin makes fun of Anderson after his latest Mankading comment, settles an old score