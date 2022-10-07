Needing 30 Runs In 6 Balls, Sanju Samson Unleashes Beast Mode Against South Africa; WATCH

Team India cricketer Sanju Samson yet again proved his worth in the batting lineup by scoring an unbeaten 86 off just 63 balls during the 1st ODI match against South Africa on Thursday. Chasing the target of 250 runs set by the Proteas team, India failed to earn victory in the series opener as they fell short by nine runs. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman's enthralling effort became one of the best highlights of the match.

The 27-year-old cricketer received praise from all corners of the cricketing world, including his effort in the final over of the match. While India needed 30 runs to win the game in six balls, Samson displayed his master class and almost took the home side through to victory in Lucknow. The game was reduced to 40 overs per side after the start was delayed due to heavy showers.

Meanwhile, Tabraiz Shamsi started off the 40th over of the 2nd innings with a wide, before Sanju Samson hit a mammoth six in the 1st delivery. Sanju followed with another boundary, this time a four towards the deep mid-wicket boundary. In the third ball, the batsman hit another four towards long on, which reduced India’s winning margin to 15 runs. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper missed the fourth ball of the over but hit yet another four in the fifth ball before ending proceedings with a single.

Alongside Samson, Shikhar Dhawan’s deputy Shreyas Iyer also impressed everyone with his batting. Iyer played 37 balls and scored 50 runs which included eight fours. Samson, on the other hand, hit nine fours and three sixes during his knock of 86* runs.

Former cricketers react to Sanju Samson's knock

Sanju Samson took social media by storm with their reactions to the impressive knock by Samson. Apart from the fans, Indian Premier League (IPL) teams and prominent sports personalities also took to their official Twitter handle to react to Samson’s 2nd ODI fifty. His IPL franchise RR said,”Came in at 51/4. Finished with 86* off 63. Gave the nation hope. Proud of you, Sanju Samson”.

Former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan put out their views on Samson’s innings on Thursday. Sehwag said Samson put in a valiant effort during the high-quality knock, while Kaif praised Samson for his class, aggressive nature. Pathan said, “Well played Sanju Samson. Hard luck for now winning the game”.

