NEP Vs SL-U23 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Nepal will take on Sri Lanka-U23 in the first match of the 2019 South Asian Games on Tuesday, December 3 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The match will commence at 10:45 AM (IST). Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan will be the five sides taking part in the 2019 edition of the South Asian Games with Nepal and Sri Lanka getting things underway as the two sides get ready to compete in the first match.

Earlier, India and Pakistan had withdrawn from the South Asian Games for the cricketing event. The sides will be playing against each other in a league format after which the top 4 sides will battle it out for a place in the medal spots. Let us have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

NEP vs SL-U23 squads

Nepal Squad

Gyanendra Malla (Captain), Binod Bhandari (Wicketkeeper), Paras Khadka, Arif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Sushan Bhari, Avinash Bohra, Sandeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid Khan, Rohit Paudel.

Sri Lanka Under-23s Squad

Charith Asalanka (Captain), Nishan Madushka (Wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Sammu Ashan, Jehan Daniel, Kalana Perera, Asitha Fernando, Sachindu Colombage, Kanishka Anjula, Duvindu Tillekaratne, Vishwa Chathuranga.

NEP vs SL-U23 Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nishan Madushka

Batsmen: Paras Khadka (Captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Pathum Nissanka

Bowlers: Charith Asalanka (Vice-captain), Kamindu Mendis, Karan KC, Sompal Kami

All-rounders: Kalana Perera, Asitha Fernando, Avinash Bohra

Both the teams will like to register a win under their belt and get the momentum as these are early days of the tournament. Sri Lanka Under-23s start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

