Netherlands Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch 1st ODI In India, UK, US & Europe?

The Netherlands are all set to host England for three-match One-Day International series at home starting June 17. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played on Friday at VRA Ground in Amstelveen. The three-match contest is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super Series. The last three matches between the two sides were all won by England. Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the ODI series.

Netherlands vs England: How to watch the 1st ODI in India?

Cricket Fans in India can watch the first ODI between Netherlands and England on FanCode, a live sports streaming platform.

Netherlands vs England: How to watch the 1st ODI in UK & Europe?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can watch the first ODI between Netherlands and England on Sky Sports. The match will also be live-streamed on the official website of England Cricket. As far as cricket fans in other parts of Europe are concerned, they can watch the live coverage of the first ODI between the Netherlands and England subscription-based streaming platform Viaplay.

Netherlands vs England: How to watch 1st ODI in the Americas?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can follow the first ODI between Netherlands and England on Willow TV. Meanwhile, Flow Sports will broadcast the match on the Caribbean islands. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 a.m. EST in the United States.

Where is Netherlands vs England 1st ODI taking place?

Netherlands vs England 1st ODI is taking place at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen.

At what time will Netherlands vs England 1st ODI start?

Netherlands vs England 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. IST.

Netherlands vs England 1st ODI: Predicted XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Pieter Seelaar (captain), Logan van Beek, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Netherlands vs England 1st ODI: Full squads

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shane Snater.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Luke Wood.

