Netizens Laud Cheteshwar Pujara's Return To IPL, Vihari Reacts To Being Unsold At Auctions

Marking his return to the shortest format of the game, Cheteshwar Pujara has been bought by the Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2021. Pujara, who is a mainstay in Team India's Test squad, last played in the IPL back 2014 for Kings XI Punjab. During 2014 season, he had opened the innings for the Punjab franchise alongside Virender Sehwag and failed to make an impact as he scored only 125 runs off the first six matches.

After expressing his desire to play the IPL just days before the auctions, Pujara was bought by MS Dhoni & Co. at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs on Thursday noon during the IPL 2021 auctions. Taking to Twitter, several fans expressed delight at the return of India's Test specialist to the IPL and also lauded CSK for roping in Pujara. Here's how netizens reacted:

Catch IPL 2021 Auction LIVE Updates here

Pujara Bhai in full swag thanks to CSK. pic.twitter.com/nut6ExqePs — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 18, 2021

Pujara as a surprise package 😎💥 pic.twitter.com/UyDLrGFZnf — MSDian™ (@Ashwin_tweetz) February 18, 2021

Really proud nd lots respect for @ChennaiIPL they bought Pujara 50 lacs..



Everyone clap as they bid for Pujara



He deserves to play in IPL#IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/FBriFcypRV — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) February 18, 2021

Most happiest moment for me when CSK bought Pujara. 🥺🥳 — V I M A L (@mahiesque) February 18, 2021

Would really love to see Pujara doing what Hashim Amla did in the IPL. Everyone considered him a bit slow & the man scored two centuries in a season for Kings.#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/yOHW6Otlyi — Vedant (@thatlawgicalguy) February 18, 2021

PUJARA WILL SURPRISE MANY IN IPL 👀 — Riu || PANT STAN ❥ (@ViratkiRiu) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, India's other Test specialist Hanuma Vihari failed to bag any deal at the IPL 2021 auctions on Thursday. After being unsold, India's Test hero at the SCG, Vihari reacted by sharing a cryptic tweet. He had enrolled at a base price of Rs 50 lakhs. Here's what Vihari tweeted:

LOL 😂 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 18, 2021

CSK's big buys at the auction

After having had a dismal performance in the IPL 2020, CSK looked to strengthen their middle-order as they roped in Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham at the IPL 2021 auctions on Thursday. MS Dhoni & Co acquired former Rajasthan bowling all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 9.25 crores on Thursday, making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the auctions. Meanwhile, England's all-rounder Moeen Ali, who put up his stellar batting and bowling skills on display in the second Test against India was acquired by the Men in Yellow for Rs 7 crores.

Malan Fails To Storm IPL Auction

Despite topping the ICC T20 Batting rankings, England's opener Dawid Malan failed to gather interests from franchises in the ongoing IPL 2021 Auction. The English batsman has been acquired by Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 1.5 crores only. While Malan who stands tall in the ICC Test rankings failed to gather interest, Glenn Maxwell - who had a dismal IPL performance in 2020 - attracted a fierce bidding war between RCB and CSK, before the former acquired the Australian all-rounder.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.