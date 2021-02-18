IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates: 292 Players Set To Go Under Hammer; Finch & Smith In Fray

Quick links:
The RCB franchise released a five-minute video on their social media accounts as part of their “Road to IPL auction” series. In the video, the RCB coach Mike Hessen can be seen emphasizing about the supply-demand auction dynamics and the flexible nature of the IPL auctions. The video also featured interviews from several members of the RCB management giving their takes on the “auction dynamics”. Here is a look at the video where RCB members, sans Virat Kohli, give updates on their road to IPL 2021 auction journey.
Bold Diaries: Road to IPL Auction Part 3— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 18, 2021
Scouting ✅
Mock auctions ✅
Clarity of thought ✅
RCB coaching staff and management leaving no stone unturned ahead of the all important #IPLAuction#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ClassOf2021 pic.twitter.com/0AN02hUujB
Ahead of the IPL Auction 2021, the BCCI introduced several new rules that all eight IPL franchises will have to take care of at the IPL auction 2021. Among those rules, one of the most important was that every IPL franchise will have to spend a minimum of 75% of the player purse. Notably, the IPL Governing Council rounded off the player purse of each franchise at ₹85 crore, which means that each owner is supposed to spend a minimum of ₹63.75 crore on buying the players. If any franchise fails to do so, the BCCI will take the deficit as a penalty. While most franchises are likely to cross the limit set by the BCCI, the newly-revamped Punjab Kings could end up suffering due to the introduction of the new rule by the Indian cricket board.
The Punjab-based franchise has the highest player purse of ₹53.2 crore and every side needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad with the limit for overseas players set to 8. Punjab Kings have only spent ₹31.8 crore to retain 16 players which means they will have to spend at least ₹31.95 crore to buy nine more players because if they spend anything less than that, the remaining amount will be forfeited by the BCCI.
A top BCCI official told InsideSport that all teams have to spend minimum amounts and added that they have kept the threshold levels at 75% of the ₹85 crore player purse as the minimum amount that franchises will have to spend. The official further said that the same has been the norm with IPL Auctions in the past as well.
There is a significant buzz ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, and cricket enthusiasts will also be treated with the live telecast as well as live streaming of the event. Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, as well as on JioTV. For more updates online, you can watch our special live blog at www.republicworld.com.
The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction is about to set off in a few hours. As many as 292 cricketers, local and overseas, will go under the hammer at the bidding event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on January 27 that the forthcoming IPL auction will take place in Chennai after the completion of the second Test match between India and England. It was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social media account that the auction will take place on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the IPL auction 2021 start time is scheduled to be from 3 PM (IST) onwards.
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas stars and three cricketers from Associate Nations will be subjected to selection at the IPL 2021 auction. On February 5, the BCCI announced that as many as 1,097 players has registered their names. However, the entire list was later shortlisted and brought down to 291 players by the Indian board.
Some of the biggest names to be up for grabs are Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Aaron Finch among others. With a maximum of 61 slots to be filled, here is an entire IPL 2021 auction list of all 291 players, as announced by the BCCI.
