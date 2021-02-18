IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates: 292 Players Set To Go Under Hammer; Finch & Smith In Fray

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2021, the BCCI introduced several new rules that all eight IPL franchises will have to take care of at the IPL auction 2021. Among those rules, one of the most important was that every IPL franchise will have to spend a minimum of 75% of the player purse. Notably, the IPL Governing Council rounded off the player purse of each franchise at ₹85 crore, which means that each owner is supposed to spend a minimum of ₹63.75 crore on buying the players. If any franchise fails to do so, the BCCI will take the deficit as a penalty. While most franchises are likely to cross the limit set by the BCCI, the newly-revamped Punjab Kings could end up suffering due to the introduction of the new rule by the Indian cricket board.

The Punjab-based franchise has the highest player purse of ₹53.2 crore and every side needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad with the limit for overseas players set to 8. Punjab Kings have only spent ₹31.8 crore to retain 16 players which means they will have to spend at least ₹31.95 crore to buy nine more players because if they spend anything less than that, the remaining amount will be forfeited by the BCCI.

A top BCCI official told InsideSport that all teams have to spend minimum amounts and added that they have kept the threshold levels at 75% of the ₹85 crore player purse as the minimum amount that franchises will have to spend. The official further said that the same has been the norm with IPL Auctions in the past as well.