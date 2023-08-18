Last Updated:

'The Finisher Is Here': Netizens Rejoice As Rinku Singh Finally Gets India Cap From Bumrah

Rinku Singh's IPL antics with KKR last time earned him a prestigious slot in the Indian team as he is making his debut against Ireland in the 1st T20I.

Anirban Sarkar
Jasprit Bumrah hands over the cap to Rinku Singh (Image: BCCI/Twitter)


Rinku Singh's wait for his Indian debut has finally come to an end as the youngster will feature in the 1st T20I against Ireland. The Indian team named a freshly looked squad in the three-match T20I series as a number of fresh faces were inducted into the setup. The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman has been given the number 35 shirt.

3 things you need to know

  • Rinku Singh makes his T20I debut against Ireland
  • Alongside Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna also is making his T20I debut
  • India lost the last T20I series 3-2 against West Indies

Rinku Singh makes his T20I debut for India against Ireland in the 1st T20I

Rinku's IPL antics with KKR last time earned him a prestigious slot on the Indian team, and the batsman from Uttar Pradesh would want to make this count. He blasted 474 runs in the cash-rich league and will be one player to watch out for alongside another debutant Prasidh Krishna.

Rinku got his Indian cap from Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading the young Men in Blue contingent in the three-match series.

Social media is full of praise for Rinku Singh

Team India's Playing XI against Ireland

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi

