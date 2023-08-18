'The finisher is here': Netizens rejoice as Rinku Singh finally gets India cap from Bumrah

Quick links:
Jasprit Bumrah hands over the cap to Rinku Singh (Image: BCCI/Twitter)
Rinku Singh's wait for his Indian debut has finally come to an end as the youngster will feature in the 1st T20I against Ireland. The Indian team named a freshly looked squad in the three-match T20I series as a number of fresh faces were inducted into the setup. The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman has been given the number 35 shirt.
Rinku's IPL antics with KKR last time earned him a prestigious slot on the Indian team, and the batsman from Uttar Pradesh would want to make this count. He blasted 474 runs in the cash-rich league and will be one player to watch out for alongside another debutant Prasidh Krishna.
Rinku got his Indian cap from Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading the young Men in Blue contingent in the three-match series.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi