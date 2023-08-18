'The finisher is here': Netizens rejoice as Rinku Singh finally gets India cap from Bumrah

Rinku Singh's wait for his Indian debut has finally come to an end as the youngster will feature in the 1st T20I against Ireland. The Indian team named a freshly looked squad in the three-match T20I series as a number of fresh faces were inducted into the setup. The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman has been given the number 35 shirt.

3 things you need to know

Rinku Singh makes his T20I debut against Ireland

Alongside Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna also is making his T20I debut

India lost the last T20I series 3-2 against West Indies

Rinku Singh makes his T20I debut for India against Ireland in the 1st T20I

Rinku's IPL antics with KKR last time earned him a prestigious slot on the Indian team, and the batsman from Uttar Pradesh would want to make this count. He blasted 474 runs in the cash-rich league and will be one player to watch out for alongside another debutant Prasidh Krishna.

Rinku got his Indian cap from Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading the young Men in Blue contingent in the three-match series.

Moments like these! ☺️



All set for their debuts in international cricket and T20I cricket respectively 👍 👍



Congratulations Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna as they receive their caps from captain Jasprit Bumrah 👏 👏#TeamIndia | #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/JjZIoo8B8H — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2023

Also Read: India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Score Today Cricket Match: Bumrah wreaks havoc in Dublin

Social media is full of praise for Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh making his T20I debut.



- The finisher is here...!!!! — Helvin Cardoz (@CardozHelvin) August 18, 2023

Rinku Singh making his int'l debut on the same date as Virat Kohli should convince you that somehow all gigachads are connected — retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) August 18, 2023

A promise was once made by India's Captain Rohit Sharma to the best IPL finisher Rinku Singh.



And that was kept very well ! 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Fuxjw507Jj — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧⁶⁹ (@ImHydro45) August 18, 2023

18th August is iconic because both Virat and Rinku Singh started their journey in international cricket. pic.twitter.com/G3XnXjImY0 — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) August 18, 2023

Congratulations to Prasidh Krishna and Rinku Singh for making their T20I debuts for India 👏 https://t.co/zUzbhULru3 — Raj Goswami (@rajrocks07) August 18, 2023

Team India's Playing XI against Ireland

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi