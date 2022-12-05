Last Updated:

Netizens Troll Pakistan After Team Loses First Test To England On 'dead' Rawalpindi Pitch

England produced a sensational performance on December 5 to win the first Test against Pakistan, on what seemed to be a 'dead' pitch in Rawalpindi.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Pakistan vs England pitch

Image: AP


The England cricket team produced a sensational performance on December 5 to win the first Test against Pakistan, on what seemed to be a 'dead' pitch in Rawalpindi. At the end of Day 4, Pakistan had scored 80 runs for the loss of just two wickets and it seemed likely that the match would end in a draw.

However, a virus-hit England team produced a spirited effort on the last day of the Test to restrict Pakistan to 268 runs and win the first match by 74 runs. With the Three Lions winning the clash on a pitch that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja himself labeled as 'embarrassing,' netizens have trolled the Men in Green after they suffered a defeat on the same pitch.

Netizens troll Pakistan after defeat to England on 'dead' pitch

England's brilliant aggression helps beat Pakistan in 1st Test

England showcased its masterful approach of aggression in test cricket with a superb 74-run victory over Pakistan in the final session of the first test on Sunday. Needing 263 runs with eight wickets in hand on Day 5, Pakistan was dismissed for 268 against the reverse swing of James Anderson (4-36) and Ollie Robinson (4-50) -- losing its last five wickets for just 11 runs after tea.

Jack Leach had the last wicket of Naseem Shah, trapped leg before wicket after England delayed the second new ball for well over an hour with Anderson and Robinson doing the damage with the old ball. Pakistan succumbed to the relentless attacking field settings of England captain Ben Stokes.

After the conclusion of the first Test, England captain Ben Stokes made his side's approach clear by stating that they never had any intention of playing for a draw. "We wanted to come here to Pakistan and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket. I've got no interest in trying to play for a draw, the dressing room has no interest in playing for a draw," explained Stokes. 

(Inputs from AP)

