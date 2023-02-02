'Never Give Up': Hanuma Vihari Breaks Silence On Continuing To Bat Despite Serious Injury

As people tend to suffer in pain, Hanuma Vihari showed a glimpse of his gritty mindset as the Indian batsman sent a strong message by posting a video of himself where he could be seen batting left-handed despite having a fractured left wrist during Andhra Pradesh's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. The video went viral pretty soon and netizens applauded the batsman for his paramount effort on the pitch. Vihari's valiant effort didn't go in vain as Andhra put up a fighting score of 379 on board.

Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch.

Never give up!!

Thank you everyone for your wishes. Means a lot!! pic.twitter.com/sFPbHxKpnZ — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 1, 2023

"Never give up": the secret mantra of Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari posted a clipping of his batting in the match as he captioned the video, Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch. Never give up!! Thank you everyone for your wishes. Means a lot!!

The player appeared to injure his arm off an Avesh Khan bouncer when he was batting on 16 and he had to be rushed off to a hospital where scans confirmed the player had a fractured wrist and he needed to be rested. But the player decided to come to bat on the second day of the play as he added 11 runs more to his tally before Saransh Jain picked him up.

This is not the first time Vihari endangered his health for the team as he showed similar courage in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar trophy back in the 2020-21 season. Struggling through a torn hamstring the 29-year-old played through pain and partnered with fellow Ravichandran Ashwin to secure a brilliant draw in Sydney.

The player wasn't picked in the Indian squad for the first two test matches against Australia and he is unlikely to be available for a few weeks as he will be needed to recover completely from his fracture. Vihari has accumulated 475 runs in this domestic season so far and irrespective of the match's result the batsman has won the hearts of many cricket lovers through his gesture.