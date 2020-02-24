New South Wales Vs South Australia Live Scores, Streaming Details, Weather Report

New South Wales Blues are playing against South Australia (West End Red Backs) in the Sheffield Shield. The Test match started on February 24. Let us look at the New South Wales vs South Australia live match streaming details, match preview and more.

New South Wales vs South Australia match updates and live scores

Stumps on day one and Matt Gilkes (83) was the star of the final session 👊#SheffieldShield #NSWvSA pic.twitter.com/cfFUSfSNZL — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) February 24, 2020

New South Wales vs South Australia match updates and live scores will be available on the official website of Cricket Australia (cricket.com.au). Also, the official Twitter handles of the two teams (NSW blues, West End Red Backs) provide regular updates on the team's score. There are no specific broadcasters for New South Wales vs South Australia live match in India. Other details for the New South Wales vs South Australia live match are as follows:

Venue: Bankstown Oval, Bankstown.

Date: February 24- February 27

Time: 5 AM IST

New South Wales vs South Australia match updates: Match preview

New South Wales are placed first on the Sheffield Shield points table. They have won five games in the total of six games they have played this season. South Australia, on the other hand, are placed fourth on the points table with just one win in six games. They have lost thrice this campaign.

Trent Copeland bowled by Chadd Sayers for 7 #NSWvSA #SheffieldShield



7/293 with two overs left in the day's play at Bankstown 🏏



Live stream: https://t.co/0ZQ4onjNtN — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) February 24, 2020

New South Wales are being led by Peter Nevill, while Travis Head is the captain of South Australia. New South Wales have won the toss and elected to bat. The first day of the game saw New South Wales score 294 runs with the loss of seven wickets. Matt Gilkes scored 83 runs for his side. Joe Mennie bagged four wickets, while conceding 82 runs for South Australia.

New South Wales vs South Australia live match: Pitch report

The weather forecast is moderate in New South Wales. Weather forecasts predict partly sunny weather with a cloudy patch. Temperature is likely to touch the 27 degree celsius mark.

New South Wales vs South Australia match updates: Squad details:

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Daniel Solway, Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Peter Nevill (c/wk), Jack Edwards, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher.

West Australia: Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head (c), Tom Cooper, William Bosisto, Harry Nielsen (wk), Chadd Sayers, Joe Mennie, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope.

