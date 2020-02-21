The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Big Banter Ensues As Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Beatboxes At World Cup 2020

Cricket News

Banter has ensued on social media after the governing body of world cricket ICC posted a video of Pakistan women's cricket team beatboxing

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iram

Big banter has ensued on social media after the governing body of world cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) had posted a video of Pakistan women's cricket team and batter Iram Javed beatboxing ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

WATCH: Steve Smith stunned by teenage net bowler before South Africa series

READ: 'Son Rise': When father told young Kyle that he would be famous one day

Iram Javed turns beatboxer

In a video that was posted by ICC, young batter Iram Javed was seen showcasing her beatboxing skills as her team-mates joined her to have some fun. The other players seen in the video include Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal and wicket-keeper batter Sidra Nawaz. In the video, Iram was seen showcasing her talent by using a bat as the mike. The ICC had also called them 'Absolute Rockstars'. Watch the video here.

The video kicked off a flurry of responses, and while many were horrid, some were complimentary while others were permissably banterous:

 ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

The seventh edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played from February 21 to March 8, 2020. The final will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8 i.e. on International Women's Day. New Zealand will begin their campaign on February 22 against Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground in Perth. 

Australia are the defending champions having won the tournament in 2018. They would kick off their campaign against India in the curtain-raiser.

Pakistan will begin their campaign on February 26 when they lock horns against the 2016 winners West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Pakistan team had faced a first-round exit during the previous edition in 2018.

READ: Getting Kohli was massive, last couple of weeks have been surreal: Jamieson

READ: Imad Wasim accuses Wahab Riaz and Ravi Bopara of ball-tampering in PSL: Report

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
RJD SNUBBED?
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT