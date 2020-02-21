Big Banter Ensues As Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Beatboxes At World Cup 2020

Big banter has ensued on social media after the governing body of world cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) had posted a video of Pakistan women's cricket team and batter Iram Javed beatboxing ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Iram Javed turns beatboxer

In a video that was posted by ICC, young batter Iram Javed was seen showcasing her beatboxing skills as her team-mates joined her to have some fun. The other players seen in the video include Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal and wicket-keeper batter Sidra Nawaz. In the video, Iram was seen showcasing her talent by using a bat as the mike. The ICC had also called them 'Absolute Rockstars'. Watch the video here.

The video kicked off a flurry of responses, and while many were horrid, some were complimentary while others were permissably banterous:

Good Luck girls 👍💚 — Zara Khan(Peshawar Zalmi✌) (@Pukhtana_7) February 19, 2020

Fun video. All the best for the tournament! — Ashu (@0072712) February 19, 2020

Beat Boxing❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Utkarsh Chaudhary (@HhhUtkarsh) February 19, 2020

Lovely — MD SOIKOT (@MDSOIKO29372115) February 19, 2020

they don't know how to use bat on wicket so they r using it for singing — A د eel (@adeelparhloo) February 19, 2020

Wrong selection again...they should be sent to music tournament not cricket...😂 😂 — Which Vpn... (@LoneYasser8) February 19, 2020

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

The seventh edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played from February 21 to March 8, 2020. The final will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8 i.e. on International Women's Day. New Zealand will begin their campaign on February 22 against Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Australia are the defending champions having won the tournament in 2018. They would kick off their campaign against India in the curtain-raiser.

Pakistan will begin their campaign on February 26 when they lock horns against the 2016 winners West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Pakistan team had faced a first-round exit during the previous edition in 2018.

