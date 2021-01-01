New Year Wishes: From Ronaldo To Sania Mirza, Sports Stars Ring In 2021, Mindful Of 2020

Sports personalities across the globe greeted their fans on the first day of the new year on Friday acknowledging that the year 2020 was a difficult one for humanity. Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo extending his wishes to his fans said "may 2021 be a year to always remember for the best reasons."

'A new beginning, a fresh start'

"2020 was not an easy year, there's no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world. But now it's time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference. Because no matter how hard is the fall, what really defines us is the way we get back on our feet and how fast we are ready to face new obstacles," Ronaldo said in an Instagram post while sharing a picture with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and kids.

"So let's try to turn 2021 into a turning point, a new beginning, a fresh start. Because all us - and I do mean all of us - can still become better versions of ourselves. And if we do it all together, that might actually be the secret to turn things around for the better. Happy New Year! And may 2021 be a year to always remember for the best reasons!" he added.

Australian opening batsman David Warner greeting his fans on New Year said that it was a "different one" for his family and all his kids were asleep. "This year has had its challenges for everyone, lots of downs more than ups that's for sure but we do know is that we will never give up. Keep looking forward, heads up and let's make 2021 better one," Warner wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, David Warner along with Sean Abbott and Will Pucovski have been named in Australia's 18-player squad for the remaining two Tests against India.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a photo of himself along with his wife Aarti and wrote, "May prosperity, strength and blessings galore in 2021."

Ram Ram !

Wish you a year filled with love , happiness and good health. May prosperity, strength and blessings gallore in 2021. #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/aInYLZaNOY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2021

Pakistani legend Wasim Akram posted a video message on his Twitter handle greeting his fans a Happy New Year and hoped that this year is better than the previous one.

Happy new year guys have a blessed 2021 all the love . #newyearresolution2021 pic.twitter.com/aUkOfgr7br — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 1, 2021

Have a look at how some of the other sports personalities extended their New Year wishes:

