New Zealand Cricket Team: Strengths And Weaknesses Of Williamson And Co. For ODI World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023: The highly anticipated international cricket extravaganza is just five days away, set to kick off from October 5 to November 19 in India. This marquee event, the ICC tournament, will unfold across ten breathtaking venues across the country. The tournament opener will feature a rematch of the 2019 final, with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand's squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

New Zealand's 'Strengths' in ODI World Cup 2023

(New Zealand men's cricket team during an ODI match against India / Image: AP)

Strong Bowling Attack: Historically, New Zealand has been known for its formidable pace and swing bowlers, capable of taking quick wickets both at the start and death overs. With bowlers like Trent Boult and Tim Southee, New Zealand's bowling attack is one of the best in the tournament. This can put pressure on opposing teams and control the game.

Fielding: New Zealand is known for its exceptional fielding skills. Good fielding in the competition can save runs and create opportunities for run-outs, which can turn games in their favor.

Team Spirit and Leadership: Under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, the team has been known for its strong team spirit and leadership on the field. This can be invaluable in high-pressure situations. Williamson has returned in time to lead the team for the second time in an ODI World Cup, which could also be his last as a captain if not as a player.

Also Read: South Africa Cricket Team: Strength and Weakness of Bavuma and Co. for ODI World Cup

New Zealand's 'Weaknesses' in ODI World Cup 2023

(Michael Bracewell plays a scoop shot / Image: AP)

Inconsistent Performance: Like any cricket team, New Zealand has faced periods of inconsistency where they've struggled to win matches on the trot. This inconsistency can be a weakness for the Black Caps in the upcoming tournament.

Spin Bowling: Historically, New Zealand has sometimes struggled against quality spin bowling. In India, where pitches are often conducive to spin, opposing teams could exploit this weakness, especially those with good spinners.

Injuries: Injuries to key players can significantly impact any team's performance. New Zealand's key players suffered major injuries just before the start of the World Cup. While some of their players have returned, the lack of game time could cost them in the tournament. It is a potential vulnerability for the side.

Also Read: Indian Cricket Team: A Look at Strength And Weakness Of Rohit Sharma And Co. For ODI WC

New Zealand's 'Opportunities' in ODI World Cup 2023

(Mitchell Santner celebrates after scoring a half-century against India / Image: BCCI)

A chance to win their maiden World Cup: New Zealand will have a chance to win their maiden ODI World Cup at the upcoming event in India. The Black Caps have never won a World Cup in any format despite playing multiple finals.

Also Read: Australia Cricket Team: Strength And Weakness Of Pat Cummins And Co. For ODI World Cup

New Zealand's 'Threats' in ODI World Cup 2023

(Mitchell Santner navigating spin against India / Image: AP)

Indian pitches have earned a reputation for their spin-friendly characteristics, highlighting New Zealand's relative vulnerability when it comes to their spin-bowling resources. This factor could have repercussions on both their bowling unit and their batsmen's readiness to face spin.

New Zealand's schedule in ODI World Cup 2023

England v New Zealand: October 5 in Ahmedabad

New Zealand v Netherlands: October 9 in Hyderabad

New Zealand v Bangladesh: October 13 in Chennai

New Zealand v Afghanistan: October 18 in Chennai

India v New Zealand: October 22 in Dharamsala

Australia v New Zealand: October 28 in Dharamsala

New Zealand v South Africa: November 1 in Pune

New Zealand v Pakistan: November 4 in Bengaluru

New Zealand v Sri Lanka: November 9 in Bengaluru

Prediction for New Zealand's in ODI World Cup 2023

In the last two ODI World Cups, New Zealand made it to the final but fell short of clinching the title. Despite having strong and competitive sides in those editions, they couldn't secure a victory. However, the upcoming tournament paints a different picture. This time, experts aren't even considering New Zealand as one of the top four contenders. The team is facing challenges with several key players either retired or dealing with injuries, which has raised doubts about their prospects in the competition.

Image: AP