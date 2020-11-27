New Zealand Health Chief Predicts More Pakistan Players Testing COVID-19 Positive

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday, November 24. The two nations are slated to face each other in three T20Is and two Test matches from December 18 till January 7 next year. Upon their arrival, as many as six members of the Pakistan team tested positive for coronavirus and they are now kept under isolation in Christchurch.

Babar Azam and co. reach New Zealand

🛬 Pakistan team and Pakistan Shaheens reach Christchurch 🇳🇿#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/fJxopiEHi0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 24, 2020

Pakistan players COVID-19: Health chief expresses concerns amidst NZ coronavirus cases

New Zealand’s Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, in an interview with local publication Stuff, recently stated that there is a possibility of more Pakistani players getting contracted with the coronavirus disease. He said that since all six positive tests were players and not members of the supporting staff, it is possible that the said players might have infected their teammates as well. Bloomfield added that as of now, they will be treating every member of the Pakistan team as if they have coronavirus.

Speaking further about the Pakistan players COVID-19 reveal, the New Zealand health chief confirmed that four of the six positive cases are “acute infections” while the remaining two “may be historical ones”. He added that since these infections were found upon their arrival in New Zealand, the situation points to a likelihood of uncovering a few more cases upon further testing on Day 3, which would be Saturday.

Bloomfield also slammed the Pakistan team management for not adhering to the safety protocols in their team hotel at Christchurch. He said that the players were seen “mingling in the hallways” and sharing food with each other without wearing their masks. He claimed that such behaviour was something that was not allowed to happen and “not something that’s at all acceptable”.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 schedule

Here is a look at the entire New Zealand vs Pakistan schedule for the upcoming contests.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 schedule for three-match T20I series:

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: December 18 at Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: December 22 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: December 22 at McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 schedule for two-match Test series:

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: December 26-30 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: January 3-7 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Image source: PCB Twitter

