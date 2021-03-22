New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Stream, Christchurch Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI match of the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 23, 2021. Here are the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Match preview

Looking to further their undefeated streak in all series at home since January 2020, the New Zealand Men defeated Bangladesh by a whopping 8-wicket margin in the 1st ODI on Saturday. Now 1-0 up in the three-match series, the home team will hope to consolidate their series with a win in this game. They will also be looking forward to piling on the points on their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League account which has gotten off to a great start this year. Despite missing two of their most senior players, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, the team will be in high spirits as they go into this game.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be upset with their easy defeat in the 1st ODI, especially considering that they are coming off a strong 3-0 ODI series victory against the West Indies at home. As their winless streak in New Zealand continues, the visitors are expected to put up a good fight to prevent being whitewashed. The Tigers will also be looking at adding points to their CWC Super League account, where they are currently in second place. They will also be missing a major player in Shakib al Hasan, who will miss the series as he is on paternity leave.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores: New Zealand vs Bangladesh schedule

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: March 23, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: March 26, Wellington

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live stream and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh pitch report and weather forecast

With an average 1st innings score of 252, the Hagley Oval has proven to be a very well balanced pitch over the years. Of the 15 ODI matches that have taken place at this venue, 8 have been won batting first, meaning that the toss should not play a huge role in the outcome of the game. Accuweather predicts no rain during this game. The temperature in Dunedin will be 20°C with 46% humidity and no cloud cover.

Image Credits: ICC Twitter