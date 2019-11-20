New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Live Streaming, Schedule And More Details

In yet another gripping series between the two nations recently, England defeated New Zealand 3-2 in a 5-match T20I series. The cricketing action will now continue with the first of the two-match Test series starting from Thursday, November 21 onwards. Unlike most other bilateral series these days, the upcoming Tests between New Zealand and England will not form a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

New Zealand vs England 1st Test

The recently-concluded five-match T20I series saw some close encounters between the two World Cup finalists. Eventually, the visitors held their nerves and came out on top in the series-deciding super-over to pocket the T20Is 3-2. To prepare for the two Test matches against the hosts, the English team played a two-day tour game against New Zealand XI and a three-day practice game against New Zealand A. The England batters made full use of the opportunity as they batted their way to 376-2 declared and 405 in their two innings. The bowlers also had a great outing on the field as they reduced New Zealand A to 169-8 in their second innings of the three-day match.

Live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST on November 21 and will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports and Hotstar. You can also view live score updates at the official New Zealand cricket Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BLACKCAPS

