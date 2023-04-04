New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: Here's How To Watch The Match

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: The second T20I match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5th, 2023. The Kiwis lost the first match to Sri Lanka in the super over. The previous game was quite exciting, with Ish Sodhi hitting a last-ball six against Dasun Shanaka, but Sri Lanka emerged victorious. Tom Latham is leading New Zealand in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, while Dasun Shanaka is heading Sri Lanka. Adam Milne helped New Zealand secure back-to-back boundaries in the second and third ball of the super-over but in vain.

The visitors haven't enjoyed a good outing in New Zealand, having failed to win even a single game until the victory in the first T20I. It will certainly give them a lot of confidence ahead of the 2nd T20I.

When and where New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 take place?

The upcoming face-off between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place at the University Oval Stadium in Dunedin at 6:30 AM IST.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in India?

Amazon Prime Video will provide live streaming of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I in India on April 5th, 2023. Please note that the match will not be broadcasted in India and is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video streaming app and website.

Also Read: 'Great Game. Well Played..': Netizens React As Sri Lanka Beats New Zealand In Super Over

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Here are the predicted playing XIs

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charitha Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

Also Read: NZ Vs SL 1st T20I: Asalanka, Theekshana Take Sri Lanka Through To Super Over Win Vs New Zealand

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c, wk), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Lasith Croospulle, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan.

Image: Twitter/Blackcaps