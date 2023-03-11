Indian batsman Shubman Gill on Saturday scored a Test century while batting in the second innings of the ongoing 4th match against Australia. Gill reached the three-digit mark in the 62nd over of India's first innings on Day 3 of the 4th Test match. The 23-year-old swept up an outside leg delivery over the short fine leg region to bring up his second Test century. Gill's century came just an over before the tea break.

IND vs AUS: Cricket fraternity hails Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, 23, has arrived in Test cricket. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0eFbz0Fl8f March 11, 2023

Always thought @ShubmanGill was going to be World class .. the last few months he has proven he is well on his way .. #INDvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 11, 2023

Well played Shubman Gill. Test century number 2 and counting. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 11, 2023

KLvii - Is Shubman gill good enough for test?



Badhil- Yes#INDvAUS — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 11, 2023

The young Indian opener has earned widespread praise from cricket fans across the world for his impressive batting performance in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gill scored his second Test century in just his 15th Test match, exhibiting remarkable maturity and skill in his approach. His strokeplay was fluent and effortless, as he dispatched the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Gill's first Test century came against Bangladesh in December last year. The right-handed batter scored 110 while batting in the second innings of the first Test match of the series. Gill has played 15 Test matches for India and has scored 865 runs thus far at an average of 34.60.

On the other hand, Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for 42 off 121 balls just before the tea break. He was trapped LBW by Todd Murphy. Virat Kohli has joined Shubman Gill in the middle to drive India's first innings score. India are still trailing by 291 runs at the time of publishing this copy. Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 35 runs by Matthew Kuhnemann. Australia posted 480 runs in the first innings of the match.

Image: BCCI/Twitter