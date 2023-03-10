Umpires Frustrated, Shubman Amused, Aussies Bewildered: Crazy Scenes Unfold In 4th Test

Team India are playing against Australia in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match so far has been a delight for the batsmen as batting first Australia put up a massive score of 480 and then coming in to bat the Indian team also ended Day 2 at 36/0.

In a series where wickets have fallen in bunches, the fourth Test was played on a completely different pitch as till now it has been a batsmen-dominated match. Apart from all these, a hilarious scene was witnessed by the fans, players, and umpires when Shubman Gill hit Nathan Lyon for a six right down the ground.

While Shubman Gill was batting at the end of Day 2, he stepped out to Nathan Lyon and hit a six just over his head towards the side screen. The ball just fell right on the white curtains which were put to avoid disturbance for the batsmen. After the ball fell on the curtains it was lost and it became very difficult for the ground staff to find it.

Hilarious scenes unfold during India and Australia 4th Test match - WATCH

Ball goes missing in Ahmedabad. Triggers laughter after being found by a man. pic.twitter.com/dqW2s1eASJ — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) March 10, 2023

The play was stopped due to this for quite a time and at last the umpires decided to play the match with a new ball, but the main highlight of the moment started when someone from the crowd finally was able to find the ball and threw it back towards the ground.

If we talk about the match, it was Australia who looked dominant throughout Day 1 and Day 2. Usman Khawaja at one end scored a brilliant 180 and at the other end, Cameron Green also managed to hit a 114-run knock.

R Ashwin also picked a six-wicket haul in the match and dismissed both well-set Khawaja and Green. Australia, at last, ended their first innings at 480 and left the last few overs to bat for Team India.

The Indian batsmen Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma coming out to bat also looked steady and ended the Team India innings on Day 2 at 36/0. Coming on Day 3 the Indian team's main objective will be to counter Australia's first-innings score as soon as possible and take a first-innings lead.