Nike Includes Indian Women's Cricket Team In Latest Promo With Ronaldo, LeBron James

Nike is known for creating some of the most powerful visuals when it comes to sports campaigns. The company has developed several inspiring advertisements featuring sportsmen and women. The latest ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ commercial is along the same lines and may even be its most powerful feature yet. The Nike commercial touches upon issues of race, equality, the Black Lives Matter movement as well as the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign features as many athletes from different sports, including the Indian women’s cricket team and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nothing can stop what we can do together. You can’t stop sport. Because #YouCantStopUs.



Join Us | https://t.co/fQUWzDVH3q pic.twitter.com/YAig7FIL6G — Nike (@Nike) July 30, 2020

Indian women’s cricket team part of inspirational Nike advert

The unique Nike advertisement was posted on Twitter yesterday and has gone viral ever since, garnering over 12 million views on the platform. It features a series of shots on a split-screen frame, showing groups of athletes moving from one sporting moment to another. The advertisement by Nike aims to highlight the shared commonalities between the top athletes. For that, it features sporting greats from all over the world, such as LeBron James, Serena Williams, Meghan Rapinoe and Cristiano Ronaldo.

One of the montage scenes part of the Nike ad also features the Indian women’s cricket team, as they take part in a huddle before the match. The Indian women’s cricket team features alongside the Chinese volleyball team in the film. Another visual showed Cristiano Ronaldo performing his iconic celebration after scoring for Portugal in an international match.

Meghan Rapinoe, the first white athlete outside the NFL to kneel during the American national anthem, has done the voice over for the commercial. The ad covers several themes such as the continuity of sport despite the coronavirus pandemic, as well as indicating the collective strength of sporting individuals when they come together to bring about change. The Nike ad ends with the text saying that ‘ You can’t stop sport” before the word “Us” is written over the word "sport."

BCCI Nike deal to end in September

The Indian women’s cricket team has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, consistently performing well in international competitions. However, iconic Indian women’s cricket team player and skipper Mithali Raj recently said that the coronavirus pandemic may have pushed back the growth of the women’s team by at least two years. The association between Nike and Indian cricket has been a strong bond as well, with the duo being synonymous with each other over the past 14 years. However, the BCCI Nike kit deal looks set to come to an end, with the current deal due to expire in September. Press reports covering the BCCI Nike deal have suggested that the kit manufacturer isn’t looking to renew the deal at the existing terms.

Image Courtesy: nike.com,PTI