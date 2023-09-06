The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to be a thrilling and highly anticipated event in the world of international cricket. Scheduled to be held in India, this prestigious tournament will showcase the finest cricketing talent from across the globe as teams compete for the coveted title. The tournament will begin with a rematch between 2019 World Cup finalists England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A total of 10 teams will participate in the event across 48 matches.

Ticket prices for India vs Pakistan World Cup match sky-rockets

Ticket sales for all the warm-up and league-stage matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup concluded on September 3. The BCCI, in collaboration with the ICC, implemented an innovative approach to sell tickets online exclusively for Indian fans. Initially, from August 25 to 29, tickets were made available only to Mastercard users, ICC's commercial partner. Subsequently, a phased sale for the general public took place between August 30 and September 3, facilitated by BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner.

Despite the September 3 deadline for league match tickets through BookMyShow, ticket sales for World Cup matches continued on the secondary market, where prices went as high as Rs. 57 lakhs or approximately 2 crore in Pakistani rupees. Viagogo, a secondary marketplace for tickets to live events, is one of the few websites that have been reselling tickets at sky-high rates. Upon visiting their website, you can find options for tickets for all teams and matches, including the warm-up games.

The website indicates that tickets are currently available for the league matches that India are scheduled to play at the World Cup. Prices for the opening match against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai range from Rs. 41,118 to Rs. 1.67 lakhs. For the highly-anticipated match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, ticket prices vary from Rs. 57,198 to an astonishing Rs. 57.15 lakhs.

IND vs PAK: Fans furious over ticket prices

Some customers have raised concerns about the credibility of BookMyShow due to the extreme price range, while others have criticized the BCCI for what they perceive as mismanagement.

Viagogo, a ticket-selling website, is selling tickets at huge prices. This raises questions about how this is feasible when all tickets are officially sold through BookMyShow, the authorized ticketing partner.



Ticket sales have not yet begun for the two semifinal matches and the final of the World Cup, with September 15 set as the date for their release.

