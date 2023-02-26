'No Chance': Ravi Shastri Highlights What Aus Need To Adopt To Stage Comeback In 3rd Test

Following two crushing defeats against India in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavasakar Trophy, all eyes would be on Australia as to how they will approach the third Test. Ahead of the start of the match, the squad has been hit by major injuries, and on account of that the likes of David Warner and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out. Captain Pat Cummins will also miss the Test as he took the flight home immediately after Delhi Test to sort out some family issues.

While it is not the best of scenarios for Australia to head into the third Test, former India coach Ravi Shastri has come up with a possible solution for Australia, and it is the opposite of complicated. Shastri says when you showcase a lack of belief in your defense then the results would not go your way. “I think application (has let them down) more than anything else; the lack of belief in their own defence,” Shastri told the ICC Review Podcast. “The lack of application and the lack of discipline was unreal, and Australia paid for it big time.”

Shastri further said, “If you don‘t trust your defence, you have no chance because that’s when you entertain thoughts of breaking free, much quicker than you normally should,” Shastri said. “Sometimes you‘ve got to spend some time at the crease, but how are you going to spend some time at the crease if you don’t trust your defence? But I didn‘t see one Australian batsman (do that). What surprised me was some of their most senior players also came out there and looked to do things out of the ordinary, something they’re not used to. “So I think it‘s patience, it’s application, it’s discipline and trusting your defence.”

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Results till now

India won the first Test at Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs and the Delhi Test by 6 wickets. Though the first test was a complete domination by India, the second Test was anybody's game up until the end of Day 2. However, the third day became a testament to a huge collapse of Australia's batting. An ordinary batting by Aussies gave India a target of 115 runs, which they chased down without much trouble. India won the match by 6 wickets and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking 2-0 lead.