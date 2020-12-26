No IPL Deal Makes Aaron Summers First Australian To Play In Pakistan Domestic Cricket?

Australian fast bowler Aaron Summers is set to make history after his landmark deal with Pakistan's Southern Punjab side. The speedster is slated to feature in Pakistan's One-Day Cup 2021. The competition will see a total of six regional sides take on each other for the ultimate championship.

Aaron Summers to become the first Australian to play domestic cricket in Pakistan after IPL snub?

The bowler has carved a niche for himself in Australian cricket as a fierce fast bowler. With his raw-pace, the cricketer was touted to be a lucrative pick for various franchise-based cricket leagues. However, he has often struggled with consistency in his line and length and also has a tendency to leak runs. This could have played a reason in the player not finding any bids in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 24-year-old fast bowler plied his trade for the Karachi Kings franchise in the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League. The pacer had a decent outing in his first game, however, proved to be expensive in his second match. Aaron Summers was not included in the playing eleven after failing to impress in those two fixtures. The cricketer now intends to try his hand in Pakistan's domestic circuit in an attempt to enhance his skillset.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the cricketer's deal with the Southern Punjab team is said to be in the final stages for the upcoming One-Day Cup. The competition is Pakistan's premier 50-over tournament, and the participating teams are allowed to include a maximum of one international player to their side. Summers could become the first Australian cricketer to play domestic cricket in Pakistan if he features in the One-Day competition that is scheduled to commence from January 8.

Aaron Summers has been a part of Australia's Big Bash League in the past and made his debut for the Hobart Hurricanes side. The bowler failed to make most of the opportunity when he gave away 31 runs in his 3-over spell in his first and only game in the league. He also has not featured in the ongoing BBL 2020, which could be a reason he is searching for opportunities overseas to prove his mettle.

The development would undoubtedly excite the Pakistani cricket fans and a successful stint could also open doors for more Australian cricketers. The bowler apparently has also been given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by Cricket Australia, along with a travel exemption. Given that Aaron Summers has a phenomenal season with the Southern Punjab side, he might be able to find a place in the upcoming editions of the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

National One-Day Championship 2021

The limited-overs tournament will commence after the completion of the ongoing Quaid e Azam Trophy in Pakistan. The Final of the Quaid e Azam Trophy is scheduled to be held in Karachi on January 1, 2021. The One-Day Cup will begin on January 8, and a total of 33 matches will be played amongst the six participating teams. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Punjab, Central Punjab, Northern Pakistan, Sindh and Balochistan are the teams that will take part in the competition.

