Shubman Gill Makes Test Debut, Joins THIS Elite Club Of Indians Featuring Sachin Tendulkar

Punjab prodigy Shubman Gill makes his Test debut on Boxing Day (Saturday, December 26) against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He was included in the playing XI in place of struggling opener Prithvi Shaw. After losing the toss and bowling first, Gill made quite an impact on the field, snaring a brilliant diving catch at backward square leg to send Australia’s run-machine Marnus Labuschagne back to the pavilion.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Shubman Gill makes debut with Test Cap No. 297, watch video

The moment when your dreams come true. No better stage than the Boxing Day Test to make your maiden Test appearance. @RealShubmanGill is now the proud holder of India's Test cap 🧢 No. 297. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/G0kdE9TgNU — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020

Shubman Gill career stats in first-class cricket before Test debut puts him in an elite list

The Shubman Gill career stats in domestic cricket makes for a staggering read. The 21-year-old batsman has featured in 23 first-class matches for Punjab since his Ranji Trophy debut in 2017. Across his 38 innings, Gill has aggregated 2,270 runs at a productive average of 68.78, plundering seven tons and 11 fifties in the process.

Shubman Gill’s first-class average of 68.78 makes him one of India’s most prolific run-scorers in domestic cricket before making an Indian debut in Tests. Out of all 298 cricketers to have represented India at the highest level, only four players have held a higher batting average than Gill before their respective debuts.

The elite list features the likes of Vinod Kambli, Praveen Amre, Rusi Modi and India’s batting heavyweight Sachin Tendulkar. Kambli leads the pack with a Bradman-esque average of 88.37 (27 matches) while Amre (81.23 from 23 matches) and Modi (71.28 from 38 matches) occupy the next two spots in terms of averages. Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, averaged 70.18 (nine matches) before he made his Test debut with a baptism of fire in Pakistan at a tender age of 16.

Shubman Gill to make his Test debut after averaging 68.78 in 23 first class matches.



Only four Indian players had a higher average in FCC at the time of India debut.



88.37 Vinod Kambli (27 mat)

81.23 Praveen Amre (23)

71.28 Rusi Modi (38)

70.18 Sachin Tendulkar (9)#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 25, 2020

India vs Australia live streaming details

At the time of publishing, Australia were bowled out for 195 in 72.3 overs. Shubman Gill’s fellow debutant Mohammed Siraj collected 2 wickets including the prized scalp of Marnus Labuschagne. Jasprit Bumrah claimed figures of 4-56 while Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-35 in his 24-over spell.

