The Indian Premier League 2023 season proved to be a memorable season for Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he surpassed Dwayne Bravo to become the all-time highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. He grabbed a total of 21 wickets in his second year with Rajasthan Royals. He earlier had a promising career with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but was dramatically let go by the club ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction.

3 Things You Need To Know

Yuzvendra Chahal made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2013

Chahal joined RCB in 2014 and went on to become one of the biggest wrist spinners

He took a total of 139 wickets for RCB in 113 games

Yuzvendra Chahal opens up disheartening RCB exit

Team India star Yuzvendra Chahal recently appeared on The Ranveer Show, and shed light on his dramatic exit from Royal Challengers. Host Ranveer mentioned how it is evident for fans to keep Chahal on their retention list for RCB ahead of the 2022 season, but that did not happen. Here’s what Chahal said.

Definitely, I felt terrible because my main journey started in 2014. I felt weird too(about not getting retained) because I played for eight years for them. I even got the India cap because of RCB as they gave me chances to perform when I arrived. In 2014, Virat Bhai displayed trust on me. I started playing from the first match. Then I feel bad because it ends up becoming a family in eight years. People speculated that I asked for an unreasonable amount of money or other things. So, I came clear in a previous interview that I didn’t ask for any money. I know what I deserve.

Chahal revealed he did not receive any calls from the RCB management as the team left him out of the retained players list during the IPL 2022 Auction. The soon-to-be 33-year-old cricketer was contacted only at the auction, but he ended up getting bought by the 2008 champions. The Sanju Samson-led side spent 6.50 crore to rope in Chahal, who went on to pick over 45 wickets for the team in 31 games so far.

I feel worst about the fact that I did not receive any calls, nor was I told about the auction. I played around 114 matches for RCB, but I received no proper communication from them. They promised me that they'll go all out for me. I got very angry after that, I played for them for 8 years. Chinnaswamy Stadium is my favorite ground. I didn’t even talk to the RCB coach in their first match against Rajasthan.

ALSO READ | 'Chahal Somehow Misses Big Tournaments': Even Ganguly Is Perplexed By India's Actions

Did the Rajasthan Royals move do any good for Yuzvendra Chahal?

Chahal then mentioned the fact that he knows anything can happen during the players' auction. He further explained how moving away from RCB helped him to add new skills to his game. “Auction is such a thing that anything can happen. Then I realized that whatever happens is for the good. However, one good thing that happened that I became a death bowler. I used to complete my overs till the 16 over, but here (RR) I started bowling at the death, which proved to be a massive plus-point,” he added. Having overcome the anger about leaving RCB, Chahal soon mend ways with is former RCB teammates and now shares a great rapport with them.