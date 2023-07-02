With the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 announced the Indian cricket team has started to prepare for the upcoming major ICC event. The first match of the tournament will be played between the reigning champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On June 27, 2023, the International Cricket Council announced the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2023

The inaugural match of the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup will be played on October 5, 2023

The final of the tournament will be played on November 19, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Team India's ten-year-old drought at ICC events

The Indian cricket team faced another loss in the final of the ICC event and was not able to end their ten-year-old drought for an ICC title as they lost to Australia in the WTC 2023 Final. Team India last won an ICC trophy in the year 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni and defeated England in the final of the Champions Trophy.

However, the team would now look to regroup as a side and bring back the ODI World Cup home after 12 years. The Indian cricket team will be facing West Indies as their next challenge ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in a three-match ODI series starting from July 27, 2023. The Indian team would like to strengthen its spin unit as it would prove to be very effective in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja who has been the team's lead all-rounder for the last few years will certainly find his place in the last 15 of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Jadeja has performed both with the ball and bat and also contributes in the field with his excellent fielding.

Ravichandran Ashwin shall also find his place in the side, as he can prove to be very effective on slow pitches like Lucknow, Delhi, and Chennai.

Will wrist spinners be a match-deciding factor in the CWC 2023?

However, there will also be a huge demand for wrist spinners in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been Team India's frontline wrist spinners and are also a part of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav both were part of the last ODI World Cup but have been in and out of the team for the last two to three years. The Indian team has also tried options like Rahul Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi but none of the players were able to cement their place in the team.

Sourav Ganguly wants the Indian team to keep Chahal for World Cup 2023

Former Team India captain and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly believe that the Indian cricket team should nurture Yuzvendra Chahal for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. Ganguly feels that the wrist spinners would be very effective for the upcoming World Cup but it has been Chahal who has been performing consistently in the white ball format has missed big tournaments and added that the Indian team shall keep an eye on him.

"I feel India has to find a wrist-spinner for this World Cup. Jadeja is there, Ravichandran Ashwin is there, Axar Patel is there, who according to me is also an exceptional all-rounder," Sourav Ganguly said on Star Sports.

It is important to keep an eye on him..: Sourav Ganguly

"Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are there but Yuzvendra Chahal somehow misses big tournaments. He performs extremely consistently in shorter formats, whether it is 20-over or 50-over. It is important to keep an eye on him as well."

The Indian team will Australia in their opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023.