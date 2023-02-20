No Recognition For MS Dhoni In Awards Ceremony To Celebrate 15 Years Of IPL, Fans Miffed

The Indian Premier League which is recognised as one of the toughest and popular T20 leagues in the world and today marks the 15th anniversary of the premier T20 tournament of India. On 20th February, 2008 the first ever auction for the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League was held wherein famous players from all over the world went under the hammer. The tournament has nurtured many players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and others.

MS Dhoni not included in the IPL awards

Sports broadcaster Star Sports who also has the official TV rights to broadcast IPL in India has announced its awards on the occasion of 15 years of Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been named as the best captain of the Indian Premier League as he has won 5 IPL titles for his franchise. Rohit Sharma is also the most successful IPL captain and also has a very good win percentage.

The main highlight of all the awards was that there was no mention of Chennai Super Kings captain and legend MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni is inarguably one of the best captains of IPL and has led CSK to 4 IPL titles. The legendary wicketkeeper has been the second most successful captain and not seeing his name in the list is one of the most uncertain things.

If we talk about the other awards, so far, Virat Kohli has been named for the best batting performance award whereas Sunil Narine has the best bowling performance. RCB legend AB de Villiers has been named as the best batsman so on the other hand Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the award list. Andre Russel has been named as the most impactful player of the IPL.

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League will get underway from 31st March, 2023 wherein Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans on one hand are defending champions so on the other hand Chennai Super Kings are the four time IPL champions.

The IPL 2023 can also be MS Dhoni's last IPL as a player and captain who has been leading the yellow franchise for 15 years.