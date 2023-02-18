Will This Be The Last Time We See MS Dhoni In IPL? Former CSK Player Makes Big Statement

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will be seen once again captaining his team in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. CSK will take on Gujarat Titans in the first match of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL trophies and has ensured that his team reaches the playoff stage every season.

MS Dhoni is leading the side since the first season and it looks like it could likely be his last season in IPL. Former CSK and Australia player Mathew Hayden has opened up on MS Dhoni and he also feels that this IPL season will also be MS Dhoni’s last season as captain and a player.

Mathew Hayden opens up on MS Dhoni

Mathew Hayden said, “It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back. Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career. So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, his performance is going to be key for CSK this season.”

Sanjay Manjrekar who was standing beside Hayden also added on Hayden’s comments and said, “Look, having watched T20 cricket over the years, especially with the IPL and the kind of pressures that teams feel, I believe that you can have one player in your team on pure leadership. MS Dhoni doesn’t play regularly, so his impact with the bat is not going to be as much as it was in the prime, but somebody like MS Dhoni, with his leadership experience, you can have him in the team, to make a difference with his leadership. And this is a guy who’s had a team that was called the ‘Old Men Playing IPL Together’ and they won that particular season.”

The Indian Premier League will begin on 31st March, 2023 and the first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.