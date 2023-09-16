'I understand the mindset': Matthew Hayden backs India star after failure vs Bangladesh

Team India lost their last Super Four match of the Asia Cup, going down against Bangladesh in Colombo. Bangladesh, who were already out of the tournament, weathered Shubman Gill's fighting knock of 121 to secure a 6-run consolation win. India made five changes to their line-up, having already qualified for the final. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur replaced Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj in the Playing XI.

Second-string India failed to make a mark

India restricted Bangladesh on 265 for the loss of eight wickets after opting to field first. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan led his team from the front, hitting an impressive 80 before Towhid Hridoy (54) and Nasum Ahmed (44) added the crucial runs towards the end. In reply, India suffered an early hiccup in the very first over as Shakib dismissed Rohit Sharma for a nought. Shubman Gill held India's fort from one end, but on the other end wickets continued to tumble.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is part of India's preliminary World Cup squad, failed to impress yet again. He also had poor outings against Australia and West Indies earlier this year. However, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden backed Suryakumar as he compared it to his own struggles during his playing days. Shakib bowled Suryakumar for 26 when he was trying to sweep everything.

“I really understand the mindset. Because I sat for seven years without getting a game for Australia. You have these moments when you perform incredibly well for your state, and in Suryakumar Yadav's case, in first-class and IPL cricket, where his strike rate is 170+. When it comes to ODIs, he hasn't quite found, or decoded, what's his game going to be,” Hayden said on Star Sports.

Hayden urged Suryakumar to change his mindset, considering the Indian star batter is trying too hard to earn respect from fans in the ODI cricket.

“He just played 'get out of the jail' shots, trying to get those lack of respect runs. Even when Jadeja came to play, he was going bang-bang-bang with Shubman Gill powering away. That takes a lot of confidence internally. You have to be right at the top of your game. When you are fighting so hard to find respect from your country in that one format, the harder you chase it, the farther it seems to get away. So, I do feel for Suryakumar Yadav, who I think has a huge role to play in this World Cup,” Hayden said.