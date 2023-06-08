Not Cummins or Starc, Dinesh Karthik names 'toughest bowler' India will face in WTC Final

India will have a lot to ponder as Australia piled up a whopping 469 runs on the board in the World Test Championship Final at the Oval. A late comeback on the second day has given India a breather but it remains to be seen how they tackle the Australian pacers on the Oval surface. The Indian team will be determined to leave their mark on the second edition as they failed to defeat New Zealand in the very first edition of WTC.

Dinesh Karthik picks the toughest Australian bowler in the WTC final

Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will be licking their lips given the pitch has helped pacers in this match. Dinesh Karthik believes Boland will trouble the Indian batsmen the most in the WTC final. He took to social media to provide his opinion.

"The more I watch this test match , i feel SCOTT BOLAND will be the toughest bowler to face for the Indian batters."

Boland has been in tremendous form and in the absence of Josh Hazlewood, a lot will be depending on how he performs. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli can torment bowlers on a consistent basis and the 34-year-old could be a game-changer. He has had a stupendous domestic career and has been backing up his numbers with a galore of wickets in the longest format.

He has been in good form of late and with Australia boasting of some excellent fast bowlers he can be a great helping hand.

WTC Final XIs

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj