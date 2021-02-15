Not India-England, Windies Giant Cornwall's Dive In Bangladesh Win Is The Toast Of Cricket

West Indies secured a memorable 17-run victory against Bangladesh in the second and final test to complete a clean sweep of the series on Sunday. West Indies won the first test by three wickets, chasing a huge 395-run target.

'Giant' offspinner Rahkeem Cornwall played a key role, ending the match with 9-179 as West Indies clinched the series despite Mehidy Hasan's resistance who scored 31 runs with three fours and two sixes. Cornwall followed his 5-74 with 4-105 in the second innings to help the side bowl Bangladesh out for 213, with the hosts chasing a target of 231. The offspinner broke several key partnerships at various stages of the game to keep the tourists' noses in front.

With Bangladesh’s ninth wicket falling 43 runs away from the target, Mehidy came up with an aggressive brand of cricket.

He hit Cornwall for six twice in two overs and found the boundary regularly to keep the side interested. But he fell just short and was dismissed while poking a delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican at first slip, where Cornwall fittingly took a tough catch to seal the victory. He was named the player of the match.

Cornwall's catch at slip to end the game and the celebrations that followed after will be remembered by cricketing fans for a long time. A photograph of Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell and Shayne Moseley after a dismissal is being widely shared online. It was captured by Munir uz Zaman of AFP.

🔹 5/74 in the first innings

🔹 4/105 in the second innings



Rahkeem Cornwall has been named the Player of the Match 👏#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/SKSxJhoDPk — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2021

Windies defeat Bangladesh 2-0 at their Home. Wow. What a Catch by Cornwall to seal the victory. 🙌🏻 Ian Bishop at it again! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NIAZCVGAdP — Adish 🏏 (@36_NotAllOut) February 14, 2021

Here is how the netizens reacted to West Indies' victory:

What a Celebration! What a Match! What a Series! 🥳🌴🏏



WI WIN the series 2️⃣ - 0️⃣ 👏🏽#MenInMaroon #BANvWI pic.twitter.com/J5580BiuIN — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 14, 2021

Really an extraordinary win by West Indies. Beating @BCBtigers in their own backyard without their lead players is no mean achievement. Delighted for them. I am sure @Coachsim13 has played a big role in this win. Congratulations to every member of @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/rK0f4utAgh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2021

Ian Bishop calling the West Indies winning moment like only he can 🗣️#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/V675TH0NI9 — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2021

What a match 👏👏👏 west Indies beating a subcontinent team & Winning a series is a dream.



To have spinners like Warrican & Cornwall from the land of fast bowlers is a delight.



Mayers in first test & Bonner here have created history #BANvWI pic.twitter.com/drPEguBvaK — Thana (@Pitstop387) February 14, 2021

That's the spirit. West Indies win again. Congrats to the "fighting spirit" team. pic.twitter.com/e1ZBipbuSP — Peter David Phillips (@DrPeterPhillips) February 14, 2021

It surely has to rank as one of the greatest achievements in recent years for @windiescricket to win both test matches here in Bangladesh. Kraig Braithwaite was outstanding as a captain today. Well played gentlemen🙌🙌🙌🙌. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 14, 2021

What a performance from @windiescricket!! 2-0 against Bangladesh in Bangladesh with an understrength team is something extraordinary!! #BanvsWI pic.twitter.com/638Hvqc1wz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the West Indies are pulling off another fantastic test win in Bangladesh. Delighted for them. Without their lead players they have turned up and played magnificently — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 14, 2021

(With AP inputs)

