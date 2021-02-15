Last Updated:

Not India-England, Windies Giant Cornwall's Dive In Bangladesh Win Is The Toast Of Cricket

West Indies secured a memorable 17-run victory against Bangladesh in the 2nd & final test to win the series 2-0 on Sunday. Cornwall played a key role in it.

Cornwall

West Indies secured a memorable 17-run victory against Bangladesh in the second and final test to complete a clean sweep of the series on Sunday. West Indies won the first test by three wickets, chasing a huge 395-run target.

'Giant' offspinner Rahkeem Cornwall played a key role, ending the match with 9-179 as West Indies clinched the series despite Mehidy Hasan's resistance who scored 31 runs with three fours and two sixes. Cornwall followed his 5-74 with 4-105 in the second innings to help the side bowl Bangladesh out for 213, with the hosts chasing a target of 231. The offspinner broke several key partnerships at various stages of the game to keep the tourists' noses in front.

With Bangladesh’s ninth wicket falling 43 runs away from the target, Mehidy came up with an aggressive brand of cricket.
He hit Cornwall for six twice in two overs and found the boundary regularly to keep the side interested. But he fell just short and was dismissed while poking a delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican at first slip, where Cornwall fittingly took a tough catch to seal the victory. He was named the player of the match.

Cornwall's catch at slip to end the game and the celebrations that followed after will be remembered by cricketing fans for a long time. A photograph of Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell and Shayne Moseley after a dismissal is being widely shared online. It was captured by Munir uz Zaman of AFP.

Here is how the netizens reacted to West Indies' victory:

(With AP inputs) 

 

