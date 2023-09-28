Last Updated:

Not Just Sehwag, Even Pakistan Batsman Fakhar Zaman Has A Special Mention For 'BHARAT'

After their opening clash against the Netherlands, Pakistan will face off against Sri Lanka in the 8th match of the World Cup, slated for October 10.

Vishal Tiwari
Virender Sehwag

Fakhar amanaman takes part in a practice session in Hyderabad, India (Image: X/Sehwag/FakharZaman)


The Pakistan men's cricket team on Wednesday touched down on Indian soil, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in the lead-up to the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Led by Babar Azam, the 15-man squad embarked on their journey from Lahore to Hyderabad via Dubai, ultimately arriving around 9 PM on September 28. Pakistan are set to engage in crucial warm-up matches there, with the first one scheduled for September 29 against New Zealand, taking place at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

  • The ODI World Cup 2023 will take place from October 5 to November 19
  • Pakistan will play their first match against Netherlands on October 6
  • Pakistan have won the ODI World Cup just once, back in 1992

Fakhar Zaman's special mention of 'Bharat'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a captivating glimpse of their national team's preparations, posting a video on the popular social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). This video offered fans an exclusive look into the team's first nets session and practice session at the Hyderabad stadium.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's opening batsman, Fakhar Zaman, endeared himself to many in India by referring to the country by its historic name 'Bharat', following Virender Sehwag's path. It's worth noting that the Indian government recently identified itself as "Bharat," a term also recognized in the Indian Constitution. Fakhar followed suit, addressing India as "Hello, Bharat" in his post.

Fans react to Fakhar Zaman's 'Bharat' post

The response from Indian fans was filled with warmth, as they extended a hearty welcome to Fakhar in "Bharat." Some playful banter ensued, with a few fans jokingly suggesting that perhaps the Pakistani cricketer was interested in joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pakistan's ODI World Cup schedule

After their opening clash against the Netherlands, the Men in Green will face off against Sri Lanka in the 8th match of the World Cup, slated for October 10. Subsequently, they will make their way to Ahmedabad, where cricketing history and intense rivalry await, as they square off against arch-rivals and host nation India at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on October 14.

  • October 6: Pakistan v Netherlands, Hyderabad
  • October 10: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Hyderabad
  • October 14: India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad
  • October 20: Pakistan v Australia, Bengaluru
  • October 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Chennai
  • October 27: Pakistan v South Africa, Chennai
  • October 31: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Kolkata
  • November 4: Pakistan v New Zealand, Bengaluru
  • November 11: Pakistan v England, Kolkata

