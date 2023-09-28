Not Just Sehwag, Even Pakistan Batsman Fakhar Zaman Has A Special Mention For 'BHARAT'

The Pakistan men's cricket team on Wednesday touched down on Indian soil, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in the lead-up to the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Led by Babar Azam, the 15-man squad embarked on their journey from Lahore to Hyderabad via Dubai, ultimately arriving around 9 PM on September 28. Pakistan are set to engage in crucial warm-up matches there, with the first one scheduled for September 29 against New Zealand, taking place at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

3 things you need to know

The ODI World Cup 2023 will take place from October 5 to November 19

Pakistan will play their first match against Netherlands on October 6

Pakistan have won the ODI World Cup just once, back in 1992

Also Read: ODI World Cup: Team India And Other Team's Full List Of Warm-up Games & How To Watch Them

Fakhar Zaman's special mention of 'Bharat'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a captivating glimpse of their national team's preparations, posting a video on the popular social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). This video offered fans an exclusive look into the team's first nets session and practice session at the Hyderabad stadium.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's opening batsman, Fakhar Zaman, endeared himself to many in India by referring to the country by its historic name 'Bharat', following Virender Sehwag's path. It's worth noting that the Indian government recently identified itself as "Bharat," a term also recognized in the Indian Constitution. Fakhar followed suit, addressing India as "Hello, Bharat" in his post.

Fans react to Fakhar Zaman's 'Bharat' post

The response from Indian fans was filled with warmth, as they extended a hearty welcome to Fakhar in "Bharat." Some playful banter ensued, with a few fans jokingly suggesting that perhaps the Pakistani cricketer was interested in joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP party join karega kya😀😀 — Vishal Kumar🇮🇳 (@vishalkumar9000) September 28, 2023

Welcome to Bharat which is same as India Hindustan ❤️ — Dr. Suhail (@suhaichemistry) September 28, 2023

Welcome bharat — King 👑 (@Dailycricket07) September 28, 2023

Welcome to our Incredible India🇮🇳👏 💐 — iamsayedul (@Beingsayedul) September 28, 2023

Also Read: ODI World Cup: SA Skipper Bavuma Returns Home Due To Personal Reasons Ahead Of Warm-up Games

Pakistan's ODI World Cup schedule

After their opening clash against the Netherlands, the Men in Green will face off against Sri Lanka in the 8th match of the World Cup, slated for October 10. Subsequently, they will make their way to Ahmedabad, where cricketing history and intense rivalry await, as they square off against arch-rivals and host nation India at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on October 14.

October 6: Pakistan v Netherlands, Hyderabad

Pakistan v Netherlands, Hyderabad October 10: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Hyderabad

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Hyderabad October 14: India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad

India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad October 20: Pakistan v Australia, Bengaluru

Pakistan v Australia, Bengaluru October 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Chennai

Pakistan v Afghanistan, Chennai October 27: Pakistan v South Africa, Chennai

Pakistan v South Africa, Chennai October 31 : Pakistan v Bangladesh, Kolkata

: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Kolkata November 4: Pakistan v New Zealand, Bengaluru

Pakistan v New Zealand, Bengaluru November 11: Pakistan v England, Kolkata

Image: X/Sehwag/FakharZaman